Top Statesville news stories

Statesville, NC

Posted by 
Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 6 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) The news in Statesville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

North Carolina / the-dispatch.com

Nine students hospitalized after driver hits North Carolina school bus, police say

Nine students were hospitalized with minor injuries after an SUV driver sideswiped their school bus Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The SUV and school bus drivers also were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said. The students were among 26... Read more

avatar

Back in the day... the hospital wouldn't admit you unless the injury was LIFE THREATENING... just saying

Iredell County / wsoctv.com

Driver charged after SUV hits school bus in Iredell County, troopers say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Several people, including students, were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus in Iredell County. The wreck happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Houpe Road and Shumaker Drive in Statesville, according to an official with Iredell-Statesville Schools. The school district said... Read more

avatar

My heart goes out to everyone involved, the driver of the bus, the kids on the bus and the man driving the vehicle. Please be kind especially if you don't know what happened or the cause of the accident.

1 like

avatar

yesterday I watch a black car drive thru a stopped bus with the stop light out. thank God the kids were getting on the right side.

Statesville / statesville.com

Local companies honored at NCDOL awards banquet

After canceling its awards banquet in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Department of Labor invited recipients of its safety awards for 2021 to Statesville for a lunch in their honor, hosted by the Statesville Chamber of Commerce. “What you all have accomplished when it comes to workplace... Read more

Statesville / statesville.com

Brock Hoffman donates 50 book bags to Celeste Henkel Elementary School

Brock Hoffman is back at school, but not at Virginia Tech where he will play football this fall. Hoffman was back at Celeste Henkel Elementary School in Statesville on Wednesday to give 50 book bags to students at the school. “With my mom being a teacher, I put a lot... Read more

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public Safety
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Business
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public Health
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

