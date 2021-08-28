Top Dover news stories
Passenger Injured After Metal Signpost Goes Through Floorboard Of Pickup Truck In Delaware
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Eyewitness News is learning more about a freak accident in Dover, Delaware. A metal signpost went through the passenger-side floorboard of a pickup truck, impaling the passenger’s leg. Crews worked to cut that post and free the passenger. There’s no word on the condition of the patient at this time. Read more
Gold Alert for missing 88-year-old with dementia
DOVER, Del. – A Gold Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Dover man who police say suffers from dementia. Police say Leon Battle was last seen leaving his home on Townsend Boulevard on Thursday night around 8:00. He was driving a red Ford Escape. Battle is described as 5’7″... Read more
Dover native talks about the History of American Comic Books
Comic Con returned to Dover two weeks ago after the pandemic sidelined the event last summer. Comic Con events are celebrations of all things comic related - and one of the highlights in Dover this year was a presentation about the History of American Comic Books from 1938 to the present. Read more
Delaware DOT celebrates completion of phase II of the Capital City Trail
Members of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) along with other state and local officials participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of Phase II-Capital City Trail. "With each completed phase of work the Capital City Trail we move closer to completing what will ultimately be a nearly 15-mile... Read more
