Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Top stories trending in Winchester

Posted by 
Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 6 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) Here are today’s top stories from the Winchester area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Winchester area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Winchester / winchesterstar.com

Fatal house fire reported in Frederick County

Fatal house fire reported in Frederick County

WINCHESTER — A person perished in a house fire late Tuesday night in Frederick County, according to a news release issued Friday by the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department. Fire was coming through the roof of the two-story home when the first units arrived at the residence in the... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Winchester / winchesterstar.com

Newly released Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores show pandemic's toll locally, statewide

Newly released Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores show pandemic's toll locally, statewide

WINCHESTER — Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education show the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on student achievement during the 2020-21 school year. “What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOLs to... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Winchester / nrvnews.com

Neikirk, Lena McGee

Neikirk, Lena McGee

Lena Pearl McGee Neikirk, 91 formerly of Winchester, VA departed this life to be with her Lord August 24, 2021 in the care of Kroontje Health Care Memory Care. Born in Irvine, Kentucky on November 17, 1929, she was a daughter of the late James Rice and Nannie Kate Nolan McGee. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Clarke County / winchesterstar.com

Area briefs: Clarke grad Bloomingdale hired as Concord University softball assistant

Area briefs: Clarke grad Bloomingdale hired as Concord University softball assistant

ATHENS, W.Va. — Former Clarke County softball standout Dani Bloomingdale (class of 2017) was recently hired to be the assistant softball coach at her alma mater, NCAA Division II Concord University. A four-year starter, Bloomingdale will assist head coach Alyssa Morris, who was hired earlier this month after previously serving... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Winchester News Alert

Winchester News Alert

Winchester, VA
175
Followers
201
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy