Top stories trending in Winchester

Fatal house fire reported in Frederick County
WINCHESTER — A person perished in a house fire late Tuesday night in Frederick County, according to a news release issued Friday by the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department. Fire was coming through the roof of the two-story home when the first units arrived at the residence in the... Read more
Newly released Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores show pandemic's toll locally, statewide
WINCHESTER — Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education show the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on student achievement during the 2020-21 school year. “What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOLs to... Read more
Neikirk, Lena McGee
Lena Pearl McGee Neikirk, 91 formerly of Winchester, VA departed this life to be with her Lord August 24, 2021 in the care of Kroontje Health Care Memory Care. Born in Irvine, Kentucky on November 17, 1929, she was a daughter of the late James Rice and Nannie Kate Nolan McGee. Read more
Area briefs: Clarke grad Bloomingdale hired as Concord University softball assistant
ATHENS, W.Va. — Former Clarke County softball standout Dani Bloomingdale (class of 2017) was recently hired to be the assistant softball coach at her alma mater, NCAA Division II Concord University. A four-year starter, Bloomingdale will assist head coach Alyssa Morris, who was hired earlier this month after previously serving... Read more
