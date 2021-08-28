Top stories trending in Dubuque

2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale near Dubuque, Davenport, Clinton, Quad Cities, Bellevue, DeWitt

Dubuque, Davenport, Clinton, Quad Cities, Bellevue, DeWitt 2013 Ford Fusion SE 63649A http://www.braddeery.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 844-792-6800 Brad Deery Motors 112 N. Second Street Maquoketa IA 52060 At BRAD DEERY we understand that your time is important. That's why we spend OUR time comparing our prices against our competition so you don't have to. We gather data from thousands of websites to ensure the BRAD DEERY customer receives the best price and value for their money. VALUE PRICING makes buying your next vehicle much easier and quicker because we have the facts and figures to back up our hassle-free price. Priced right the FIRST time!! Read more