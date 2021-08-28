Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Top stories trending in Dubuque

Posted by 
Dubuque Journal
Dubuque Journal
 6 days ago

(DUBUQUE, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dubuque.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Dubuque / telegraphherald.com

New Dubuque restaurant to offer healthy eating option for residents

New Dubuque restaurant to offer healthy eating option for residents

After making a splash in the sandwich market, two local entrepreneurs are poised to launch a new restaurant concept focused on healthy eating. Teri Link and Kathy Conway, who already are widely known for their Dubuque restaurant Knockout Melts, will unveil a new venture called Rock Salad on Monday, Aug. 30. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Cedar Rapids / kcrg.com

MLB auctioning Field of Dreams items for Dubuque cancer center

MLB auctioning Field of Dreams items for Dubuque cancer center

Without the help of Horizons, Cedar Rapids administrators say they would have had to change start and end times for students. It might not feel like it, but Meteorological Fall will start in just a matter of days. North Liberty Community Pantry opens Community Closet. Updated: 6 hours ago. On... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Davenport / youtube.com

2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale near Dubuque, Davenport, Clinton, Quad Cities, Bellevue, DeWitt

2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale near Dubuque, Davenport, Clinton, Quad Cities, Bellevue, DeWitt

Dubuque, Davenport, Clinton, Quad Cities, Bellevue, DeWitt 2013 Ford Fusion SE 63649A http://www.braddeery.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 844-792-6800 Brad Deery Motors 112 N. Second Street Maquoketa IA 52060 At BRAD DEERY we understand that your time is important. That's why we spend OUR time comparing our prices against our competition so you don't have to. We gather data from thousands of websites to ensure the BRAD DEERY customer receives the best price and value for their money. VALUE PRICING makes buying your next vehicle much easier and quicker because we have the facts and figures to back up our hassle-free price. Priced right the FIRST time!! Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Dubuque / youtube.com

8 25 21 Wednesday Eve Race 15

8 25 21 Wednesday Eve Race 15

Read more

Comments / 0

Dubuque Journal

Dubuque Journal

Dubuque, IA
46
Followers
209
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dubuque Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy