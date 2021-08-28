Cancel
Saint Paul, OR

St. Paul, Gervais volleyball compete on opening weekend

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYHRM_0bfw96Xi00 The Bucks and Cougars, along with the visiting Joseph Eagles, competed against each other Friday, Aug. 27.

ST. PAUL, Ore. — Last Friday was a good day for the Bucks, who collected a pair of wins, ousting Joseph 3-1 and sweeping Gervais 3-0, in the first high school volleyball played during the fall since 2019.

St. Paul's first match of the day, on Aug. 27, was against Joseph, who had competed against Country Christian the day before. The home team dropped the first set 25-20 but rallied to capture the next three sets 25-21, 25-11, and 25-22. The Bucks' communication and spikes at the net were the keys to the team's first victory of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6NPS_0bfw96Xi00

Gervais was next to take on 1A Joseph and looked competitive early on. The Cougars claimed the first set 25-20, calling out to one another and moving around, fighting for points and looking strong for its first 25 points. Those same characteristics were evident in the following three sets, though Gervais wound up beaten 25-21, 25-22, and 25-19 in subsequent sets.

The final match of the day saw St. Paul compete against Gervais. The Bucks looked for their second straight win, while Gervais looked to correct course. In a one-sided competition, St. Paul beat the Cougars 3-0 (25-20, 25-8, and 25-7).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mr51_0bfw96Xi00

"The girls did a great job of communicating the entire game against Joseph," Gervais head coach Molly McCargar said after the day's games. "They were just picking it up, talking to each other, and were scrappy. I think against St. Paul that went away. They got tired, started losing their legs, and that hurt against St. Paul. They stopped talking to each other. It was the mental part of the game. Physically, I think these girls have got what it takes to be really competitive. We've got to stay focused the entire time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hghgp_0bfw96Xi00

St. Paul's (2-1) next game will be against C.S. Lewis Academy (0-2) on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Gervais (0-2) will travel to Willamina on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

