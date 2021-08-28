Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Poll workers needed in Virginia Beach for Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Poll workers are needed in Virginia Beach for the November 2 General and Special Elections.

Voter Registration & Elections is looking for dedicated citizens to works as Officers of Election at Virginia Beach polling places on Election Day.

Duties may include check-in of registered voters, assisting with paperwork, tallying results, and other election-related duties. Training will be conducted to prepare workers.

Compensation for attending training and working Election Day is $172.

Requirements for this position include:

  • Must be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia
  • Cannot hold an elected office or be the employee of an elected official
  • Must attend a November Election training session
  • Be able to speak, read and write English
  • Have patience when interacting with a variety of people during a long day
  • Must not engage in any political conversation with voters and/or fellow Election Officials. Communicate no bias or opinions on the election or candidates at the polling location
  • Election Officials work for the Electoral Board and follow the guidelines and standards that lead to exceptional customer service in guiding citizens to a successful and positive voting experience
  • Must be willing to do what is necessary to maintain and secure voting environment

If you are interested in serving, contact Voter Registration & Elections at 757-385-8683 or by email to electiontraining@vbgov.com before August 30.

An Online Interest Form may also be completed or the Election Official Appointment Form can be printed and completed here.

