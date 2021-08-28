Poll workers needed in Virginia Beach for Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Poll workers are needed in Virginia Beach for the November 2 General and Special Elections.

Voter Registration & Elections is looking for dedicated citizens to works as Officers of Election at Virginia Beach polling places on Election Day.

Duties may include check-in of registered voters, assisting with paperwork, tallying results, and other election-related duties. Training will be conducted to prepare workers.

Compensation for attending training and working Election Day is $172.

Requirements for this position include:

Must be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia

Cannot hold an elected office or be the employee of an elected official

Must attend a November Election training session

Be able to speak, read and write English

Have patience when interacting with a variety of people during a long day

Must not engage in any political conversation with voters and/or fellow Election Officials. Communicate no bias or opinions on the election or candidates at the polling location

Election Officials work for the Electoral Board and follow the guidelines and standards that lead to exceptional customer service in guiding citizens to a successful and positive voting experience

Must be willing to do what is necessary to maintain and secure voting environment

If you are interested in serving, contact Voter Registration & Elections at 757-385-8683 or by email to electiontraining@vbgov.com before August 30.

An Online Interest Form may also be completed or the Election Official Appointment Form can be printed and completed here.

