What's up: News headlines in Utica

Where do you need to wear a mask or show vaccine proof in Utica? The latest venue policies As COVID-19 cases rise in Oneida County and officials recommend wearing a mask indoors, some venues in Utica are updating their policies when it comes to masks and vaccinations. Here are three local venues and their current requirements:. Coronavirus pandemic:Anthony Picente strongly suggests wearing masks indoors as COVID numbers surge. Read more

Pinky’s Out! Top 9 Places For Fine Dining In The Utica Area A fine dining experience is way more than an experience, it is a memory you'll never forget. If you're looking for something like that, you have to check this list out. We are pretty lucky in the Utica area, to be honest, we have a lot of places that offer up a really good fine dining experience. The other huge positive for the restaurants that do it in the Utica area is the pricing. Sometimes fine dining can be a little bit expensive, or even more than that. But here, many of these places offer it up for a pretty affordable price. Your bank account sure likes that! Read more

Keyboard Conversations returns Sept. 11 at MWPAI UTICA — Internationally renowned pianist Jeffrey Siegel returns for another season of Keyboard Conversations at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica, with The Glorious Music of Chopin. Siegel will explore the dreamy nocturnes, virtuoso études, and soulful mazurkas of Frédéric Chopin, the celebrated Polish-born pianist... Read more

