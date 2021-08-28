Cancel
Utica, NY

What's up: News headlines in Utica

Posted by 
Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 6 days ago

(UTICA, NY) What’s going on in Utica? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Utica area, click here.

Where do you need to wear a mask or show vaccine proof in Utica? The latest venue policies

As COVID-19 cases rise in Oneida County and officials recommend wearing a mask indoors, some venues in Utica are updating their policies when it comes to masks and vaccinations. Here are three local venues and their current requirements:. Coronavirus pandemic:Anthony Picente strongly suggests wearing masks indoors as COVID numbers surge. Read more

Pinky’s Out! Top 9 Places For Fine Dining In The Utica Area

A fine dining experience is way more than an experience, it is a memory you'll never forget. If you're looking for something like that, you have to check this list out. We are pretty lucky in the Utica area, to be honest, we have a lot of places that offer up a really good fine dining experience. The other huge positive for the restaurants that do it in the Utica area is the pricing. Sometimes fine dining can be a little bit expensive, or even more than that. But here, many of these places offer it up for a pretty affordable price. Your bank account sure likes that! Read more

Keyboard Conversations returns Sept. 11 at MWPAI

UTICA — Internationally renowned pianist Jeffrey Siegel returns for another season of Keyboard Conversations at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica, with The Glorious Music of Chopin. Siegel will explore the dreamy nocturnes, virtuoso études, and soulful mazurkas of Frédéric Chopin, the celebrated Polish-born pianist... Read more

8 Historic Buildings In Utica, NY That Have Transformed Into Lofts

Loft living has become a trend nation wide. Utica joined the loft movement when the Landmarc Building, in downtown Utica, introduced the first of its kind; luxury living into the area. Since then, many developers have followed suit transforming many of Utica's historic buildings that we remember way back when... Read more

Utica, NY
