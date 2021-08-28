Trending news headlines in Rogers
Natural State Beer Co. to host outdoor Oktoberfest Fundraiser in Rogers
A local beer company is hosting an Oktoberfest-themed fundraiser for area charities.
Rogers defeats Siloam Springs to open season
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Mounties defeated Siloam Springs to open up their 2021 season. The final score was the Rogers Mounties snagged the win 51-40 over the Siloam Springs Panthers.
Colonial Baptist Church Rogers Arkansas Live Stream
Wednesday Evening Service 8/25/2021
Forbes names Rogers Schools best employer in Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public Schools has been ranked No. 1 on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Employers 2021. According to a news release from the school district, America's Best-In-State Employers 2021 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of around 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA.
