Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Trending news headlines in Rogers

Posted by 
Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 6 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rogers.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rogers area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Rogers / 5newsonline.com

Natural State Beer Co. to host outdoor Oktoberfest Fundraiser in Rogers

Natural State Beer Co. to host outdoor Oktoberfest Fundraiser in Rogers

A local beer company is hosting an Oktoberfest-themed fundraiser for area charities. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Rogers / 5newsonline.com

Rogers defeats Siloam Springs to open season

Rogers defeats Siloam Springs to open season

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Mounties defeated Siloam Springs to open up their 2021 season. The final score was the Rogers Mounties snagged the win 51-40 over the Siloam Springs Panthers. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Rogers / youtube.com

Colonial Baptist Church Rogers Arkansas Live Stream

Colonial Baptist Church Rogers Arkansas Live Stream

Wednesday Evening Service 8/25/2021 Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Arkansas / nwahomepage.com

Forbes names Rogers Schools best employer in Arkansas

Forbes names Rogers Schools best employer in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public Schools has been ranked No. 1 on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Employers 2021. According to a news release from the school district, America’s Best-In-State Employers 2021 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of around 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rogers Voice

Rogers Voice

Rogers, AR
64
Followers
181
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Government
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy