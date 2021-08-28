Rocky Mount news wrap: What’s trending
(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) What’s going on in Rocky Mount? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rocky Mount area, click here.
Police say ‘historical’ human bone found at North Carolina dog park
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Eastern North Carolina are investigating after a “historical” human bone was found at a dog park. The Rocky Mount Police Department said someone reported finding the bone Wednesday at the Best Friend’s Dog Park and a “preliminary investigation” revealed it was human. [ ALSO... Read more
well it's too late now you might as well let the dog chew on his bone
2 likes 1 reply
what's the big deal there are millions of people buried every where they all have bones
Rocky Mount native serves aboard a Navy warship in Mayport, Florida
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Navy Office of Community Outreach) - A Rocky Mount, North Carolina, native serves in the U.S. Navy aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook. Petty Officer 1st Class Chevaris Jennett joined the Navy 19 years ago. Today, Jennett serves as an electrician’s mate. Growing up in Rocky Mount,... Read more
Thank you for your service we the people are proud of you for standing for our country god bless.
1 like 1 reply
I am so godly proud of this sailor that I so affectionately call "Bubby". I still long to see the day when he gets promoted to Chief Petty Officer and I can officially "tack on" his anchors ⚓
He bought two $1 lottery tickets at NC food mart — and then his wife burst into tears
It’s not every day that a North Carolina couple gets to split nearly $1 million. Luthor Cannon purchased two $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery tickets for Sunday’s drawing at the Yemen Food Mart on Starling Way in Rocky Mount, according to the NC Education Lottery Service. He used his “own numbers” on each. Read more
Juanita Jones Eley
Mrs. Juanita Jones “Neat” Eley, 95, of Nashville, North Carolina transitioned on August 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Matthew and Lena B. Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Eley, and two of her children, Monroe Eley and Earlene Joyner. Survivors include: children, George of East Ampton, NJ, Opsie Della Mack, and Thomas Eley, Raleigh, NC, Upton Eley, Percy Eley, and Gary Eley all of Nashville,NC, Deborah McDuffie of Durham, NC, one sister, Lacy B. Hunter of Rocky Mount, NC, 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Visitation will be held for Mrs. Eley on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at East End Baptist Church, 928 E. Highland Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, beginning at 12:00 noon. The Interment will follow the service at the Stoney Creek Cemetery. Read more