Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 6 days ago

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) What’s going on in Rocky Mount? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rocky Mount area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
North Carolina / wsoctv.com

Police say ‘historical’ human bone found at North Carolina dog park

Police say ‘historical’ human bone found at North Carolina dog park

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Eastern North Carolina are investigating after a “historical” human bone was found at a dog park. The Rocky Mount Police Department said someone reported finding the bone Wednesday at the Best Friend’s Dog Park and a “preliminary investigation” revealed it was human. [ ALSO... Read more

Comments
avatar

well it's too late now you might as well let the dog chew on his bone

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

what's the big deal there are millions of people buried every where they all have bones

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Florida / witn.com

Rocky Mount native serves aboard a Navy warship in Mayport, Florida

Rocky Mount native serves aboard a Navy warship in Mayport, Florida

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Navy Office of Community Outreach) - A Rocky Mount, North Carolina, native serves in the U.S. Navy aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook. Petty Officer 1st Class Chevaris Jennett joined the Navy 19 years ago. Today, Jennett serves as an electrician’s mate. Growing up in Rocky Mount,... Read more

Comments
avatar

Thank you for your service we the people are proud of you for standing for our country god bless.

1 like 1 reply

avatar

I am so godly proud of this sailor that I so affectionately call "Bubby". I still long to see the day when he gets promoted to Chief Petty Officer and I can officially "tack on" his anchors ⚓

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
North Carolina / newsobserver.com

He bought two $1 lottery tickets at NC food mart — and then his wife burst into tears

He bought two $1 lottery tickets at NC food mart — and then his wife burst into tears

It’s not every day that a North Carolina couple gets to split nearly $1 million. Luthor Cannon purchased two $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery tickets for Sunday’s drawing at the Yemen Food Mart on Starling Way in Rocky Mount, according to the NC Education Lottery Service. He used his “own numbers” on each. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Nashville / rockymounttelegram.com

Juanita Jones Eley

Juanita Jones Eley

Mrs. Juanita Jones “Neat” Eley, 95, of Nashville, North Carolina transitioned on August 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Matthew and Lena B. Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Eley, and two of her children, Monroe Eley and Earlene Joyner. Survivors include: children, George of East Ampton, NJ, Opsie Della Mack, and Thomas Eley, Raleigh, NC, Upton Eley, Percy Eley, and Gary Eley all of Nashville,NC, Deborah McDuffie of Durham, NC, one sister, Lacy B. Hunter of Rocky Mount, NC, 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Visitation will be held for Mrs. Eley on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at East End Baptist Church, 928 E. Highland Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, beginning at 12:00 noon. The Interment will follow the service at the Stoney Creek Cemetery. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
145
Followers
195
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy