Rocky Mount news wrap: What’s trending

Police say ‘historical’ human bone found at North Carolina dog park ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Eastern North Carolina are investigating after a “historical” human bone was found at a dog park. The Rocky Mount Police Department said someone reported finding the bone Wednesday at the Best Friend’s Dog Park and a “preliminary investigation” revealed it was human. [ ALSO... Read more

Rocky Mount native serves aboard a Navy warship in Mayport, Florida ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Navy Office of Community Outreach) - A Rocky Mount, North Carolina, native serves in the U.S. Navy aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook. Petty Officer 1st Class Chevaris Jennett joined the Navy 19 years ago. Today, Jennett serves as an electrician’s mate. Growing up in Rocky Mount,... Read more

He bought two $1 lottery tickets at NC food mart — and then his wife burst into tears It’s not every day that a North Carolina couple gets to split nearly $1 million. Luthor Cannon purchased two $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery tickets for Sunday’s drawing at the Yemen Food Mart on Starling Way in Rocky Mount, according to the NC Education Lottery Service. He used his “own numbers” on each. Read more

