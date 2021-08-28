What's up: Leading stories in Goldsboro
Family grapples with loss in wake of fire
Sharkeenah Floyd’s three sons were ready to start the new school year, but then a fire destroyed their home and everything they owned. They had no clothes or school supplies and were facing the possibility of not being able to start school with their friends. Then a local family learned... Read more
Goldsboro man arrested in Aug. 10 misdemeanor child abuse case
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested for child abuse on a Goldsboro two-year-old. Roy Anthony Schmidt, 39, the stepfather of the two-year-old juvenile, was arrested Friday afternoon according to Goldsboro Public Information Officer LaToya Henry. On Aug. 10, Goldsboro police received a Decision Support System (DSS) referral... Read more
Before and After in Goldsboro, NC
Fixer upper in need of a family. Do it for the bathroom floor! That was the description of the home when it was up for sale in January 2021 for $50,000. The house sold, was renovated and then flipped. It sold again on August 9, 2021 for $126,000, more than two and a half times what it sold for in January. BEFORE photos are at the first half of the page and the AFTER photos are at the bottom half. What do you think of the renovation? Read more
Zealy Andrew Jones Sr.
Zealy Andrew Jones Sr. was born in Goldsboro, N.C., Dec. 15, 1950. He passed away at home, and went to be with his Lord Aug. 18, 2021. Zealy was a 1970 Goldsboro High School graduate and a graduate of East Carolina University with a degree in early childhood education with a minor in psychology. He continued his education at Florida State University. Read more