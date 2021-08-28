What's up: Leading stories in Goldsboro

Before and After in Goldsboro, NC

Fixer upper in need of a family. Do it for the bathroom floor! That was the description of the home when it was up for sale in January 2021 for $50,000. The house sold, was renovated and then flipped. It sold again on August 9, 2021 for $126,000, more than two and a half times what it sold for in January. BEFORE photos are at the first half of the page and the AFTER photos are at the bottom half. What do you think of the renovation? Read more