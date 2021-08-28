Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goldsboro, NC

What's up: Leading stories in Goldsboro

Posted by 
Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Here are today’s top stories from the Goldsboro area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Goldsboro area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Goldsboro / newsargus.com

Family grapples with loss in wake of fire

Family grapples with loss in wake of fire

Sharkeenah Floyd’s three sons were ready to start the new school year, but then a fire destroyed their home and everything they owned. They had no clothes or school supplies and were facing the possibility of not being able to start school with their friends. Then a local family learned... Read more

Comments
avatar

Do they have jobs? I’ll be glad to help the woman get one if she needs it.

2 replies

avatar

call the 4 DayMovement in goldsboro they may can help with food and clothes and other things .

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Goldsboro / cbs17.com

Goldsboro man arrested in Aug. 10 misdemeanor child abuse case

Goldsboro man arrested in Aug. 10 misdemeanor child abuse case

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested for child abuse on a Goldsboro two-year-old. Roy Anthony Schmidt, 39, the stepfather of the two-year-old juvenile, was arrested Friday afternoon according to Goldsboro Public Information Officer LaToya Henry. On Aug. 10, Goldsboro police received a Decision Support System (DSS) referral... Read more

Comments
avatar

Bobbie Jo Clark is giving my 14 ye old son marijuana I called DSS on her but they haven't done anything yet and he got suspended from school for having a vape pen in his book bag so sad she also lives in Pikeville North Carolina

1 like

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Goldsboro / oldhousesunder50k.com

Before and After in Goldsboro, NC

Before and After in Goldsboro, NC

Fixer upper in need of a family. Do it for the bathroom floor! That was the description of the home when it was up for sale in January 2021 for $50,000. The house sold, was renovated and then flipped. It sold again on August 9, 2021 for $126,000, more than two and a half times what it sold for in January. BEFORE photos are at the first half of the page and the AFTER photos are at the bottom half. What do you think of the renovation? Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Goldsboro / newsargus.com

Zealy Andrew Jones Sr.

Zealy Andrew Jones Sr.

Zealy Andrew Jones Sr. was born in Goldsboro, N.C., Dec. 15, 1950. He passed away at home, and went to be with his Lord Aug. 18, 2021. Zealy was a 1970 Goldsboro High School graduate and a graduate of East Carolina University with a degree in early childhood education with a minor in psychology. He continued his education at Florida State University. Read more

Comments / 0

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro Bulletin

Goldsboro, NC
160
Followers
200
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Goldsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goldsboro, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy