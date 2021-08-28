Great Falls news wrap: What’s trending

2013 Dodge Grand_Caravan Great Falls, Missoula, Helena, Billings, Kalispell, MT DR817260H

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Used 2013 Dodge Grand_Caravan available in Great Falls, Montana at Lithia Honda Great Falls. Servicing the Missoula, Helena, Billings, Kalispell, MT area. http://www.greatfallshonda.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=DR817260H 2013 Dodge Grand_Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT - Stock#: DR817260H - VIN#: 2C4RDGCGXDR817260 http://www.greatfallshonda.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (888) 460-8254 Lithia Honda Great Falls 4900 10th Ave S Great Falls MT 59405 Clean LOW MILES - 68047! SXT trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Third Row Seat Captains Chairs Dual Zone A/C Rear Air CD Player iPod/MP3 Input 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP BLACKTOP PKG. AND MORE!======KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat Quad Bucket Seats Rear Air iPod/MP3 Input CD Player Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player Privacy Glass Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Child Safety Locks. ======OPTION PACKAGES: BLACKTOP PKG 17 x 6.5 aluminum wheels black headlamp bezels fog lamps gloss black grille black interior accents leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob premium cloth bucket seats w/silver accent stitching 8-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT 2-way pwr lumbar adjust SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP left & right pwr sliding doors pwr adjustable pedals pwr liftgate black side roof rails w/integrated crossbars super console 3.6L VVT 24-VALVE V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE (STD). Dodge SXT with Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 283 HP at 6400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle ======EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Now back up in the top minivan rankings after a recent update the Dodge Grand Caravan drives with more precision has a better interior and is still hugely practical. -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. ======VISIT US TODAY: Honda of Great Falls sells New Hondas and used cars trucks & SUVs of all makes and models in Great Falls MT. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online request more information about vehicles set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Price does not include title license or dealer doc fees. See dealer for details. 4-Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,6-Speed A/T,Adjustable Pedals,Adjustable Steering Wheel,AM/FM Stereo,Auto-Off Headlights,Auxiliary Pwr Outlet,Bucket Seats,CD Player,Child Safety Locks,Cloth Seats,Compact Spare Tire,Cruise Control,Driver Air Bag,Driver Lumbar,Driver Vanity Mirror,Dual Zone A/C,Electronic Stability Control,Flex Fuel,Fog Lamps,Front Floor Mats,Front Reading Lamps,Front Wheel Drive,Heated Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,iPod/MP3 Input,Keyless Entry,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Luggage Rack,MP3 Player,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Lumbar,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Power Driver Seat,Power Fourth Passenger Door,Power Liftgate,Power Steering,Power Third Passenger Door,Power Windows,Privacy Glass,Quad Bucket Seats,Rear Air,Rear Defrost,Rear Head Air Bag,Remote Trunk Release,Satellite Radio,Side Head Air Bag,Steering Wheel Controls,Third Row Seat,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,V6 Cylinder Engine,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Vehicle Anti-Theft System Read more