Gargoyles, Sirens and Atlantic City casinos are just some of the horrors in store in What We Do in the Shadows season 3, as Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin quickly gloss over the debt they owe to Guillermo and sink their teeth into a good old-fashioned power struggle for Vampiric Council supremacy. Winner gets to sit on the throne! Here's how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online and stream new episodes around the world.