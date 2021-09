The Arizona Cardinals are a team surrounded with hype and optimism, with a star-studded roster and eyes on competing for a Super Bowl berth this offseason, but first they will have to prove they possess the depth to make that kind of a run. They will get that chance as the NFL preseason continues and Arizona faces a championship contender in Kansas City and this matchup kicking off tonight, on Friday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ESPN.