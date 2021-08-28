Cancel
Leesburg, VA

What's up: News headlines in Leesburg

Posted by 
Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 6 days ago

(LEESBURG, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Leesburg.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Leesburg area, click here.

Leesburg / realtor.com

New York Jets Lineman Morgan Moses Wants To Tackle a Sale of His $3M Mansion

New York Jets Lineman Morgan Moses Wants To Tackle a Sale of His $3M Mansion

Now a member of the New York Jets, the former Washington Football Club offensive tackle Morgan Moses is also making a real estate move. The athlete has listed his massive estate in Leesburg, VA, for $2,999,990. Located in Loudoun County, this hillside, high-end home was completed in 2019. With six... Read more

Ashburn / loudountimes.com

Ashburn middle school students' burger artwork exhibited at Leesburg restaurant

Ashburn middle school students' burger artwork exhibited at Leesburg restaurant

Kelsey Hazzard, an art teacher at Stone Hill Middle School in Ashburn, had an idea last spring for a public-private partnership which would bring her student’s artwork to a local business. After contacting Will Taliaferro, owner of Nineteen West burgers on Market Street in Leesburg, the two decided to develop... Read more

Loudoun County / loudounnow.com

Petition Filed Seeking Barts Removal from School Board

Petition Filed Seeking Barts Removal from School Board

Fight for Schools, the group leading the charge in the efforts to remove Loudoun County School Board members, filed a petition in Circuit Court today to recall Beth Barts (Leesburg). The group said its submission includes1,860 signatures from Leesburg residents. Barts was one of several School Board members involved in... Read more

The writer's comment "Superintendent Scott Ziegler has clarified that CRT is not being taught to students, and presented findings from an investigation conducted by the Equity Collaborative that show systemic racism exists in schools in the district." is itself a Conflict of Interest to the norms of a discovery process. You don't start with the premise that racism exists, then find a company to support the premise. Additionally, evidence now suggests that Zeigler's claims of not teaching students CRT is a "white lie". Instead, LCPS is training its teachers and staff in CRT so that influence can be woven into the daily teaching and communications throughout the LCPS, enabling an underlying indoctrination of students thru the continue inappropriate usage of words like "inclusive" and "equity" vs equality.

Loudoun County / loudountimes.com

Loudoun group files petition to remove Barts from school board

Loudoun group files petition to remove Barts from school board

A group of Loudoun residents seeking to recall six of the nine School Board members said Wednesday they have filed a petition with the Loudoun County Circuit Court to have board member Beth Barts (Leesburg District) removed from office, according to a press release. Ian Prior, executive director of Fight... Read more

