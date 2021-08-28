What's up: News headlines in Leesburg
(LEESBURG, VA)
here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
New York Jets Lineman Morgan Moses Wants To Tackle a Sale of His $3M Mansion
Now a member of the New York Jets, the former Washington Football Club offensive tackle Morgan Moses is also making a real estate move. The athlete has listed his massive estate in Leesburg, VA, for $2,999,990. Located in Loudoun County, this hillside, high-end home was completed in 2019. With six... Read more
Ashburn middle school students' burger artwork exhibited at Leesburg restaurant
Kelsey Hazzard, an art teacher at Stone Hill Middle School in Ashburn, had an idea last spring for a public-private partnership which would bring her student’s artwork to a local business. After contacting Will Taliaferro, owner of Nineteen West burgers on Market Street in Leesburg, the two decided to develop... Read more
Petition Filed Seeking Barts Removal from School Board
Fight for Schools, the group leading the charge in the efforts to remove Loudoun County School Board members, filed a petition in Circuit Court today to recall Beth Barts (Leesburg). The group said its submission includes1,860 signatures from Leesburg residents. Barts was one of several School Board members involved in... Read more
The writer's comment "Superintendent Scott Ziegler has clarified that CRT is not being taught to students, and presented findings from an investigation conducted by the Equity Collaborative that show systemic racism exists in schools in the district." is itself a Conflict of Interest to the norms of a discovery process. You don't start with the premise that racism exists, then find a company to support the premise. Additionally, evidence now suggests that Zeigler's claims of not teaching students CRT is a "white lie". Instead, LCPS is training its teachers and staff in CRT so that influence can be woven into the daily teaching and communications throughout the LCPS, enabling an underlying indoctrination of students thru the continue inappropriate usage of words like "inclusive" and "equity" vs equality.
