Saint George, UT

Top St George news stories

Posted by 
St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 6 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) The news in St George never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Tooele County / fox13now.com

Boy allegedly stabbed in throat by his mother at St. George motel

Boy allegedly stabbed in throat by his mother at St. George motel

A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being assaulted at a St. George motel Thursday. Read more

Comments
avatar

nothing mentioned of the attackers race. must be black or Hispanic because if the attacker was white, it most definitely would have been mentioned.

5 replies

avatar

never give the child back to the mother. she should lose custody. Send him to a good place with loving family members. 🙏🙏

1 like

St George / gephardtdaily.com

St. George Police: Mother being held without bail after she admits to son’s stabbing, attempted suffocation

St. George Police: Mother being held without bail after she admits to son's stabbing, attempted suffocation

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old woman has been charged with multiple felonies after police say she admitted stabbing her son in the throat with scissors and trying to suffocate him Thursday morning at a St. George motel. A statement from the St. George Police... Read more

Utah / stgeorgeutah.com

Fire restrictions in southwest Utah to be lifted by the weekend

Fire restrictions in southwest Utah to be lifted by the weekend

ST. GEORGE —In a press release issued Thursday, the Color Country Interagency Fire Management announced the lifting of all fire restrictions on all federally administered public lands, state lands and unincorporated private lands in southwest Utah to begin Friday. This action comes in response to recent precipitation and improved wildfire... Read more

St George / cedarcityutah.com

Police: Woman arrested after 10-year-old attacked with cuts to neck at St. George motel

Police: Woman arrested after 10-year-old attacked with cuts to neck at St. George motel

ST. GEORGE — A 10-year-old child was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital with lacerations on the neck after a suspected assault at the Motel 6 at 205 N. 1000 East on Thursday morning. The injuries were life-threatening, but officers said the child is expected to survive. A woman was... Read more

Comments / 0

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
81
Followers
206
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Comments / 0

