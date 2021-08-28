Top St George news stories
Boy allegedly stabbed in throat by his mother at St. George motel
A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being assaulted at a St. George motel Thursday. Read more
never give the child back to the mother. she should lose custody. Send him to a good place with loving family members. 🙏🙏
Fire restrictions in southwest Utah to be lifted by the weekend
ST. GEORGE —In a press release issued Thursday, the Color Country Interagency Fire Management announced the lifting of all fire restrictions on all federally administered public lands, state lands and unincorporated private lands in southwest Utah to begin Friday. This action comes in response to recent precipitation and improved wildfire... Read more
