Top St George news stories

Boy allegedly stabbed in throat by his mother at St. George motel A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being assaulted at a St. George motel Thursday. Read more

St. George Police: Mother being held without bail after she admits to son’s stabbing, attempted suffocation ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old woman has been charged with multiple felonies after police say she admitted stabbing her son in the throat with scissors and trying to suffocate him Thursday morning at a St. George motel. A statement from the St. George Police... Read more

Fire restrictions in southwest Utah to be lifted by the weekend ST. GEORGE —In a press release issued Thursday, the Color Country Interagency Fire Management announced the lifting of all fire restrictions on all federally administered public lands, state lands and unincorporated private lands in southwest Utah to begin Friday. This action comes in response to recent precipitation and improved wildfire... Read more

