Huntington, WV

Top stories trending in Huntington

Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 6 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Huntington.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Huntington area, click here.

West Virginia / onlyinyourstate.com

The Best Ham Sandwich In The USA Comes From Cam's Ham, An Underrated Sandwich Shack In West Virginia

The Best Ham Sandwich In The USA Comes From Cam’s Ham, An Underrated Sandwich Shack In West Virginia

The best ham sandwiches in the USA are found at Classic Cam's Ham in West Virginia. It's a bold claim, but we're making it. And we actually feel pretty safe about it, too, because we know plenty of loyal Cam's Ham fans who are more than willing to back us up. Have you ever eaten […] The post The Best Ham Sandwich In The USA Comes From Cam's Ham, An Underrated Sandwich Shack In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.

I'm never disappointed when I eat there. The sandwich is worth the pay. everyone is entitled to there own opinion though. I'm not so sure I've ever met a person who hasn't enjoyed an original sugar flaked ham sandwich from there. but to each there own!!

avatar

Truly believe this been eating them for over twenty odd years Thay are the best

Huntington / wsaz.com

Bystander rescues child from Ohio River

Bystander rescues child from Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People in the area of Harris Riverfront Park helped rescue a young child who was in the Ohio River. The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, according to Huntington City Manager Hank Dial. Cabell County Sheriff's deputies say a family was sitting in the patio...

When the complete stranger appearing to be high told the child to run to/towards the boat with her...that didn't provoke an argument or throat punch or anything?! What? Don't get me wrong, I'm extremely happy the little boys ok, but this entire story is really, really strange.

5 likes 1 reply

Huntington / acluwv.org

ACLU-WV Hires Investigative Reporter Kyle Vass

ACLU-WV Hires Investigative Reporter Kyle Vass

When Kyle Vass was a student at Huntington High School in the early 2000s, he helped start the school's first ACLU club. Today, he's continuing to advocate for civil liberties as ACLU-WV's first investigative reporter. Anyone following West Virginia news may be familiar with Kyle's work. He has covered issues...

Cabell County / herald-dispatch.com

West Nile virus found in Cabell County mosquitos

West Nile virus found in Cabell County mosquitos

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department mosquito program has identified West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in Cabell County, the health department announced Wednesday. There are no reported human cases of the virus in Cabell County at the time of reporting, but the health department reports to the public when viruses...

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

