Poison ivy can work itchy evil on your skin – here's how
Be on the lookout for poison ivy's three leaves on a reddish stem. raksybH/iStock via Getty Images Plus. A patient recently came in to our dermatology clinic with a rash and a story similar to so many others. He had been out camping with friends a few days earlier and helped carry some logs to stoke the fire. Little did he know he was going to pay for lending a helping hand. A couple days later, red patches appeared on his forearms and chest, which soon began to itch miserably and form water blisters.missoulian.com
