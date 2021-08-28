What's up: News headlines in Rome
(ROME, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Rome area.
Rome Floyd Task Force busts synthetic marijuana manufacturing operation
A Rome man had recently processed synthetic marijuana drying as Rome Floyd Task Force agents raided his home on Shorter Avenue, reports stated. Matthew Nathaniel Johnson was attempting to flush packages of synthetic marijuana and pills down the toilet as police entered the home Thursday morning. In all members of...
Good for Our Police Department. They still have the guts to enforce the law. Thank you!!!
Rome Man Charged with Littering After Throwing Cigarette on Ground
A 56 year-old Rome man, Steven Lanier Dooley, is facing additional charges after police said he began to smoke in their patrol car and then threw it on the street while being questioned. Reports said that Dooley was initially arrested for allegedly trespassing. Police stated that while on the way...
not good, especially since he proved he was ok to be there as tres charge dropped. and tres was the reason for the interaction. and as much as i dislike cigg butts if the equal protection clause means anything they should fire a hellfire at tractor trailors that blow a tire and leave masses of dangerous trash all over the roadway that kills more people than wrong way drivers.
This is about crazy as it gets, poor guy no wonder he looks puzzled.... 😜
Georgia Fire Service conference in Rome postponed due to COVID spike
Rome-Floyd County Fire Chief Troy Brock announced Wednesday that the Fire Service Conference scheduled for Sept. 7-11 has been postponed. It's a joint event held by the Georgia State Firefighters Association and the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. "Unfortunately, COVID cases have spiked again and both associations decided to postpone...
Hopkins, Victor
We respectfully announce the passing of Elder Victor Hopkins, age 72 , of Rome, GA on Monday, August 23, 2021. Homegoing Service for Mr. Hopkins, will be Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00, Greater Christ Temple Rapture Preparation Cathedral 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Rome, Georgia. Interment will follow in the Floyd Memory Gardens 895 Cartersville Hwy SE, Rome, Georgia. Professional service and care entrusted to Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc.