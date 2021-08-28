Cancel
Yuba City, CA

What's up: News headlines in Yuba City

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 6 days ago

(YUBA CITY, CA) The news in Yuba City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Yuba City area, click here.

Yuba City / kubaradio.com

YUBA CITY TEEN ARRESTED AFTER 130mph CHASE

YUBA CITY TEEN ARRESTED AFTER 130mph CHASE

Yuba-Sutter CHP reports the arrest of 18-year-old Jewelian Casimiro after a chase that reached “approximately 130mph” according to a news release. Officers received a call from the area of South Tarke and Moroni Roads reporting a side show – several vehicles spinning donuts – as CHP responded Casimiro sped off “halfway through the first donut” north on South Tarke, accelerated to high speeds shortly after police activated lights & siren, then lost control and crashed into a field disabling his vehicle. Read more

Comments
avatar

WHY?????Could have killed himself, passengers, and innocent people, for what reason.... a citation/ ticket for a sideshow.....NOT WORTH IT!!!

Yuba City / appeal-democrat.com

Addison found guilty of second-degree murder

Addison found guilty of second-degree murder

A Butte County jury found a Yuba City woman guilty on all counts including the second-degree murder of a 13-year-old boy in relation to a drunken driving incident in 2019. Constance Addison, 38, was on trial for the second-degree murder of Alec Flores, of Yuba City, who was killed in a drunken driving incident in October 2019. She faced additional charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. The jury returned its verdict of guilty on all counts at around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Addison’s attorney Roberto Marquez and Flores’ family. Read more

Comments
avatar

❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏Thank you Jesus.. Finally some justice for this little boy .She won't be able to hurt anyone else

1 like

avatar

Glad for the Flores family they can have some peace of mind now that there sins killer is behind bars instead of out playing her dam games she needs to get life without parole

Yuba City / goldcountrymedia.com

Georgine L. Page 4/19/1929 - 8/17/2021

Georgine L. Page 4/19/1929 - 8/17/2021

Georgine L. Page passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 and was welcomed by her Savior, Jesus into Heaven. She was born April 19,1929 to Harry and Lily Petersen in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she lived throughout her childhood. She married Richard (Dick) Page June 15, 1948. They moved to California in 1952 with 2 young sons. Eventually they settled in Loomis where they were instrumental in starting Loomis Gospel Chapel. When Dick bought Carpets Galore in Marysville, they moved to Yuba City, where they lived 33 years. After his death in 2012, Georgine remained there until 2018, when she had to move to Summerset Assisted Living, where she lived until the Lord took her home. Read more

Yuba City / appeal-democrat.com

Community feedback sought for Highway 99 project

Community feedback sought for Highway 99 project

Caltrans plans to host two community open house events in September to gather public input about a proposed long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak. According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, the department is exploring four... Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

