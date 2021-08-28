What's up: News headlines in Yuba City

(YUBA CITY, CA) The news in Yuba City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Yuba City area, click here.

YUBA CITY TEEN ARRESTED AFTER 130mph CHASE Yuba-Sutter CHP reports the arrest of 18-year-old Jewelian Casimiro after a chase that reached "approximately 130mph" according to a news release. Officers received a call from the area of South Tarke and Moroni Roads reporting a side show – several vehicles spinning donuts – as CHP responded Casimiro sped off "halfway through the first donut" north on South Tarke, accelerated to high speeds shortly after police activated lights & siren, then lost control and crashed into a field disabling his vehicle.

Addison found guilty of second-degree murder A Butte County jury found a Yuba City woman guilty on all counts including the second-degree murder of a 13-year-old boy in relation to a drunken driving incident in 2019. Constance Addison, 38, was on trial for the second-degree murder of Alec Flores, of Yuba City, who was killed in a drunken driving incident in October 2019. She faced additional charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. The jury returned its verdict of guilty on all counts at around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Addison's attorney Roberto Marquez and Flores' family.

Georgine L. Page 4/19/1929 - 8/17/2021 Georgine L. Page passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 and was welcomed by her Savior, Jesus into Heaven. She was born April 19,1929 to Harry and Lily Petersen in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where she lived throughout her childhood. She married Richard (Dick) Page June 15, 1948. They moved to California in 1952 with 2 young sons. Eventually they settled in Loomis where they were instrumental in starting Loomis Gospel Chapel. When Dick bought Carpets Galore in Marysville, they moved to Yuba City, where they lived 33 years. After his death in 2012, Georgine remained there until 2018, when she had to move to Summerset Assisted Living, where she lived until the Lord took her home.

