News wrap: Top stories in Conway

Tacos 4 Life donates 20 million meals to children in need
The company announced it officially donated 20 million meals to its nonprofit partner Feed My Starving Children. Read more
Former Conway lawmaker to face retrial on federal bribery charges
Federal prosecutors plan to retry former lobbyist and political fundraiser Gilbert Baker on bribery and other charges after a mistrial earlier this month. Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Friday set the retrial to begin in Little Rock on Oct. 4. On Aug. 12, a jury on... Read more
Men's Soccer Set to Kick Off Season Thursday at Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (0-0-0) opens its season Thursday when it faces the University of Central Arkansas Bears (0-0-0) at 7 p.m. at Bill Stevens Track & Soccer Complex. The season opener will be the first of seven matches... Read more
Masks remain part of high school uniforms this fall
The six Catholic high schools in the state decided to require masks indoors this fall. COVID-19 vaccinations are available to any person 12 and older. Here is a breakdown of vaccination rates in the Catholic high schools. St. Joseph High School, Conway. Teachers and staff (seventh-12th): 90 percent. Students (seventh-12th):... Read more
