Conway, AR

News wrap: Top stories in Conway

Conway Daily
 6 days ago

(CONWAY, AR) The news in Conway never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Conway area, click here.

Conway / thv11.com

Tacos 4 Life donates 20 million meals to children in need

The company announced it officially donated 20 million meals to its nonprofit partner Feed My Starving Children. Read more

Conway / arknews.org

Former Conway lawmaker to face retrial on federal bribery charges

Federal prosecutors plan to retry former lobbyist and political fundraiser Gilbert Baker on bribery and other charges after a mistrial earlier this month. Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Friday set the retrial to begin in Little Rock on Oct. 4. On Aug. 12, a jury on... Read more

Conway / goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Set to Kick Off Season Thursday at Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (0-0-0) opens its season Thursday when it faces the University of Central Arkansas Bears (0-0-0) at 7 p.m. at Bill Stevens Track & Soccer Complex. The season opener will be the first of seven matches... Read more

Little Rock / arkansas-catholic.org

Masks remain part of high school uniforms this fall

The six Catholic high schools in the state decided to require masks indoors this fall. COVID-19 vaccinations are available to any person 12 and older. Here is a breakdown of vaccination rates in the Catholic high schools. St. Joseph High School, Conway. Teachers and staff (seventh-12th): 90 percent. Students (seventh-12th):... Read more

Conway Daily

Conway, AR
With Conway Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public Health
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

