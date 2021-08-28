Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Jonesboro news digest: Top stories today

Jonesboro News Alert
 6 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) What’s going on in Jonesboro? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jonesboro area, click here.

Jonesboro / kait8.com

Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sometimes when we think of family we think of our mom, dad, cousins, brothers but at Chick-Fil-A, for them, it’s the people they work with. Shannon Woods was a team member at Chick-Fil-A Turtle Creek. She died unexpectantly in mid-August, which shocked her entire work family. Read more

Arkansas / kait8.com

Arkansas, Missouri delegations, Gov. Hutchinson respond to Kabul terror attack

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack Thursday in Kabul that killed at least 73 people and injured nearly 140 people should never have happened, with the loss of U.S. service members an even tougher loss, members of the Arkansas and Missouri congressional delegations said Thursday. Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tom... Read more

avatar

Well they never got anyone out of Syria a Trump Republican withdrawal I wouldn’t complain about someone who got Thousands out!

Jonesboro / youtube.com

A&P Commission discusses proposed Jonesboro sporting complex

Craighead County / youtube.com

Library seeing progress on facility expansion

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

