Jonesboro news digest: Top stories today

Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sometimes when we think of family we think of our mom, dad, cousins, brothers but at Chick-Fil-A, for them, it’s the people they work with. Shannon Woods was a team member at Chick-Fil-A Turtle Creek. She died unexpectantly in mid-August, which shocked her entire work family. Read more

Arkansas, Missouri delegations, Gov. Hutchinson respond to Kabul terror attack JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack Thursday in Kabul that killed at least 73 people and injured nearly 140 people should never have happened, with the loss of U.S. service members an even tougher loss, members of the Arkansas and Missouri congressional delegations said Thursday. Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tom... Read more

A&P Commission discusses proposed Jonesboro sporting complex Read more

