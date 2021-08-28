Meadows Kid 3

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2237 Sq. Ft. Near parks, pools, recreation, golfing, & more, this move-in ready home has beautiful curb appeal, featuring manicured landscaping & an elegant brick elevation. The bright entry boasts 2 story ceilings & rich wood floors, extending throughout the main level. Abundant picture windows along the living room & adjacent breakfast room provide ample natural light & views of the backyard. The gourmet kitchen features a generous island, a wall mounted oven, pantry, & opens to the living room & sunny breakfast room. Access the fenced backyard with no neighbors backing, & shaded, covered back patio through the breakfast room. The primary bedroom on the 2nd floor is a true retreat, framed beautifully with crown molding & custom plantation shutters. The luxurious en suite includes 2 vanities on either side of the deep soaking tub, a large walk-in shower, & walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, & laundry complete the upstairs. Fresh carpet through out.
