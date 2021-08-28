Trending local news in Bismarck
The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Winter Forecast For Bismarck
Did you know there's actually two almanacs that predict your winter weather forecasts each and every year?. The Farmer's almanac, which predicts a "Flip Flop Winter" for North Dakota this coming winter. Which basically means a lot of variations in temperatures, and slightly above normal precipitation for North Dakota. You can read my article on that here. Read more
Bismarck Public Schools COVID plan
Kids in North Dakota’s largest school district are back in class. But with the rise in COVID cases throughout the community, what are officials doing to ensure everyone is safe?. Some parents like Karen Dunlap have concerns that Bismarck Public School just isn’t doing enough when it comes to a... Read more
I am so proud my kindergartner wears his mask at school... class of 17+ and there's probably only 3 total that wear masks; bothers me personally but masks are a choice now. I wish more were preventative so we don't have to mandate.if teachers are mandated vaccines they should be required to mask up...
Providing Mobile Dental Care for Kids
Mike Little (NDDF), talks with Kathy Keiser (RMHC - Bis) about how a NDDF grant allowed them to operate a mobile dental program during COVID. Read more
North Dakota Agency Moves Into State's Costliest Space
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's environmental regulatory agency is moving its headquarters across town to palatial and costly office space in a building that has sat largely vacant after another agency allowed its more than 400 employees to work from home. The Department of Environmental Quality is moving about... Read more