Trending local news in Anderson
(ANDERSON, IN) Here are today’s top stories from the Anderson area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Anderson area, click here.
The City of Anderson Under a Water-Usage Limit
ANDERSON, Ind. — The hot, dry weather we’ve experience this summer is not only having an effect on you, but an entire city. The city of Anderson is going through drought-like conditions, according to a press release from Water Department Director Neal McKee. McKee says if you live in Anderson,... Read more
why should taxpayers have to be the only ones that cut back! Who do you think is the largest user of water in Anderson? Nestlé?
3 likes
Explain that to me please. As I drive down our streets and see businesses watering their yards.
1 like
Anderson residents asked to reduce water usage due to drought
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson officials asked residents to cut back their water usage, the city’s Water Department announced Thursday. Residents were asked to voluntarily reduce nonessential water usage including the watering of lawns. The department said that due to the recent drought that Anderson’s water treatment production plant saw... Read more
Join us for worship at FPC Anderson
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ We are so glad you are joining us online for service today at FPC Anderson! For more information visit www.fpcanderson.com Read more
Focus on the freshmen at Harrah’s Hoosier Park
Anderson, IN — The focus was on the freshmen on Wednesday (Aug. 25) at Harrah’s Hoosier Park as five Indiana Sires Stakes events — three division for trotting colts and geldings, and two for trotting fillies — highlighted the 14-race card. The undefeated Ponda Adventure kicked things off in the... Read more