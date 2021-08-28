Trending local news in Anderson

Cancel
Anderson, IN

Anderson Today
Anderson Today
 6 days ago

(ANDERSON, IN) Here are today's top stories from the Anderson area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Anderson area, click here.

Anderson / wibc.com

The City of Anderson Under a Water-Usage Limit

The City of Anderson Under a Water-Usage Limit

ANDERSON, Ind. — The hot, dry weather we’ve experience this summer is not only having an effect on you, but an entire city. The city of Anderson is going through drought-like conditions, according to a press release from Water Department Director Neal McKee. McKee says if you live in Anderson,... Read more

avatar

why should taxpayers have to be the only ones that cut back! Who do you think is the largest user of water in Anderson? Nestlé?

avatar

Explain that to me please. As I drive down our streets and see businesses watering their yards.

Anderson / wishtv.com

Anderson residents asked to reduce water usage due to drought

Anderson residents asked to reduce water usage due to drought

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson officials asked residents to cut back their water usage, the city’s Water Department announced Thursday. Residents were asked to voluntarily reduce nonessential water usage including the watering of lawns. The department said that due to the recent drought that Anderson’s water treatment production plant saw... Read more

Anderson / youtube.com

Join us for worship at FPC Anderson

Join us for worship at FPC Anderson

Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ We are so glad you are joining us online for service today at FPC Anderson! For more information visit www.fpcanderson.com Read more

Indiana / ustrottingnews.com

Focus on the freshmen at Harrah's Hoosier Park

Focus on the freshmen at Harrah’s Hoosier Park

Anderson, IN — The focus was on the freshmen on Wednesday (Aug. 25) at Harrah’s Hoosier Park as five Indiana Sires Stakes events — three division for trotting colts and geldings, and two for trotting fillies — highlighted the 14-race card. The undefeated Ponda Adventure kicked things off in the... Read more

With Anderson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

