What's up: Top news in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Victoria area.
Happy Don Brubaker Day: 37 years and still going
VICTORIA, Texas – Today marks 37 years since Don Brubaker has joined the 25 News Now team. To honor all his hard work and contributions to the station, we are celebrating Mr. Brubaker with a Happy Don Brubaker Day. 25 News Now presented Don with a Happy Birthday cake and...
BREAKING NEWS: Body found has been identified
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 27, the body of a man found by Victoria Police Department has been identified. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the VPD found a body near the Victoria Mall parking lot area shortly after 5 p.m. According to Victoria Police Department via news release, the Texas...
Victoria Fire Department earns American Heart Association recognition
The city of Victoria's fire department has earned the American Heart Association's 2021 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus recognition for its treatment of patients suffering from an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a serious type of heart attack. The recognition is given to agencies that provide prompt treatment in the field...
Perpetual Help Home to host Taste of the Town fundraiser
People will pile their sturdy, disposable plates high with 2-ounce samplings from almost 20 restaurants at Taste of the Town, a fundraiser for Perpetual Help Home, on Sunday at the Victoria Community Center. The participating restaurants will include Texas Roadhouse, Noot's Thai Kitchen, Ventura's Tamales, Mumphord's Place BBQ, Sweet Fountainz...
