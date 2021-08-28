Cancel
What's up: Top news in Victoria

Posted by 
Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 6 days ago

(VICTORIA, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Victoria area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Victoria / crossroadstoday.com

Happy Don Brubaker Day: 37 years and still going

Happy Don Brubaker Day: 37 years and still going

VICTORIA, Texas – Today marks 37 years since Don Brubaker has joined the 25 News Now team. To honor all his hard work and contributions to the station, we are celebrating Mr. Brubaker with a Happy Don Brubaker Day. 25 News Now presented Don with a Happy Birthday cake and...

Victoria / crossroadstoday.com

BREAKING NEWS: Body found has been identified

BREAKING NEWS: Body found has been identified

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 27, the body of a man found by Victoria Police Department has been identified. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the VPD found a body near the Victoria Mall parking lot area shortly after 5 p.m. According to Victoria Police Department via news release, the Texas...

Victoria / victoriaadvocate.com

Victoria Fire Department earns American Heart Association recognition

Victoria Fire Department earns American Heart Association recognition

The city of Victoria's fire department has earned the American Heart Association's 2021 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus recognition for its treatment of patients suffering from an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a serious type of heart attack. The recognition is given to agencies that provide prompt treatment in the field...

Victoria / victoriaadvocate.com

Perpetual Help Home to host Taste of the Town fundraiser

Perpetual Help Home to host Taste of the Town fundraiser

People will pile their sturdy, disposable plates high with 2-ounce samplings from almost 20 restaurants at Taste of the Town, a fundraiser for Perpetual Help Home, on Sunday at the Victoria Community Center. The participating restaurants will include Texas Roadhouse, Noot's Thai Kitchen, Ventura's Tamales, Mumphord's Place BBQ, Sweet Fountainz...

Victoria Times

Victoria Times

Victoria, TX
With Victoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

