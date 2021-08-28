Dothan news digest: Top stories today
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The family of a four-year-old Pike County boy hospitalized since early August because of E. coli contamination has filed a federal lawsuit against a Mississippi campground. Scott and Blakely Jordan, who live in Banks, filed the suit on behalf of their son against Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie,... Read more
Praying for Lil mans full recovery and healing with no complications now or after God bless this family and be with them always God bless🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾
1 like
had Ecoli in 2007 almost died. ate at a large fast food business. I should sued.
'A crisis situation': Military medical team deploys in south Alabama amid COVID wave
Dr. Scott Harris took a deep breath Friday morning, exhaling and dropping his eyes to a sheath of papers on the conference table before him. The numbers in front of him were not good. As of Thursday, 2,879 Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 5,000 new cases on Thursday. There... Read more
If there is any filling of the hospitals, it is those who have taken the clot shot that are filling them. According to the CDC, a person is not considered "vaccinated" until 14 days after the SECOND dose. This means that when someone becomes ill after taking the shot even 13 days after the SECOND dose, they are recorded as UNVACCINATED and paraded around as such to scare others to take said clot shot. This is manipulation of people by playing with the definitions of words. Ignore these people.
1 like 1 dislike 3 replies
what we need is TRUTHFUL GOVERMENT & MEDIAS IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK FOR ?????
1 like 2 replies
Dothan area first responders to participate in 24-hour stair climb for 9/11 remembrance
First responders from the Dothan area will take part in carrying the U.S. flag up and down the stairs of the Civic Center without stopping for 24 hours in remembrance of the tragic event of 9/11. Flag bearers will take 10-minute shifts starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10,... Read more
Prep Cross Country Notebook: Providence teams finish third at Meet of Champions
Providence Christian star cross country runner Conner Patterson was in mid-season form Saturday at the season-opening American Christian Academy Meet of Champions meet. So too were other PCS runners. Patterson, last year’s AHSAA Class 3A state champion and the Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runner of the Year, earned a 16... Read more