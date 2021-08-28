Dothan news digest: Top stories today

(DOTHAN, AL) What’s going on in Dothan? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The family of a four-year-old Pike County boy hospitalized since early August because of E. coli contamination has filed a federal lawsuit against a Mississippi campground. Scott and Blakely Jordan, who live in Banks, filed the suit on behalf of their son against Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie,... Read more

LATEST NEWS

'A crisis situation': Military medical team deploys in south Alabama amid COVID wave Dr. Scott Harris took a deep breath Friday morning, exhaling and dropping his eyes to a sheath of papers on the conference table before him. The numbers in front of him were not good. As of Thursday, 2,879 Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 5,000 new cases on Thursday. There... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Dothan area first responders to participate in 24-hour stair climb for 9/11 remembrance First responders from the Dothan area will take part in carrying the U.S. flag up and down the stairs of the Civic Center without stopping for 24 hours in remembrance of the tragic event of 9/11. Flag bearers will take 10-minute shifts starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10,... Read more

LOCAL PICK