Eau Claire news wrap: What’s trending
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Eau Claire.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Eau Claire area, click here.
Four Wisconsin cities rate in top 20 of ‘Most Livable College Towns’
(WEAU) - College towns in Wisconsin continue to be viewed favorably in national studies and surveys. Four Wisconsin cities, Eau Claire, Oshkosh, Madison, and La Crosse, all placed in the top 20 out of 116 cities placed in a ranking by website SmartAsset.com that used economic and other factors to determine the “most livable college towns.” Read more
the only reason their number one college towns, is because of how much drinking goes on! adding to our alcoholic population!
2 replies
COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 1,481 as of Thursday. The DHS says the new seven-day average is an increase from 1,417 on Wednesday. According to the DHS, the increasing... Read more
don't do anything about it though so we can end up like Florida and Texas and Arkansas and Kansas
1 like 1 dislike 2 replies
did you think the cases would go down? Everyone is going to get the virus eventually. It's part of living on Earth.
3 likes
Home For Sale: 3554 Locust Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54703 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://3554LocustLane.C21.com 3554 Locust Lane Eau Claire, WI 54703 MLS 1557394 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 1028 Sq. Ft. This 2 bedroom home sits on a large 1/2 acre city lot! Hardwood floors throughout main level, newer paint, Central Air (2019), new plumbing (2019), new shed (2019), garage roof (2017), newer appliances - oven/range & fridge (2017), house roof (2012). Tile backsplash in kitchen, gas stove, range hood, recessed refrigerator. Remodeled bathroom with subway tile shower surround. Potential bedroom in lower level - current window may not be legal size. Easy access to the bypass. Data from 3rd party source; buyer and buyer agent to verify. Contact Agent: Raven Team Affiliated Read more
Former Chippewa Falls city engineer, Rod Pike, passes away at 87
At a City Council meeting in spring 2003, city engineer Rod Pike explained to the council members the process for replacing two 80-year-old bridges in Irvine Park. One of the council members jokingly asked Pike if he remembered when they were installed. While everyone had a good laugh — Pike... Read more