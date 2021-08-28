News wrap: Top stories in Gulfport
(GULFPORT, MS) What’s going on in Gulfport? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Mississippi police arrest man charged with murder of 8-year-old girl in Louisiana
A man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Louisiana was arrested on murder charges in Mississippi Thursday. Davonta Verret, 23, was arrested on Aug. 26 in Gulfport, Mississippi. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Verret is accused of shooting... Read more
I-10 traffic “like 4th of July” as people move out of Ida’s path
GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — Expect traffic to be slow going for much of the day Saturday on I-10 as people move to get out of Ida’s path. Mobile Traffic made a post before 6 am Saturday saying “traffic through South Mississippi looks like 11 AM on 4th of July weekend.” Read more
Genelda O'Bryant Jenkins
And a longtime resident of Gulfport, MS passed away Sunday evening August 22, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. She was born in Tylertown on June 16, 1940. Genelda enjoyed visiting the casinos along the coast, as well as taking walks on the beach and going to all the different car shows and events. She also enjoyed spending time in Destin with her family to watch the boats pass through the harbor. Genelda liked riding with her husband on their motorcycle and loved hosting big family gatherings at her house. Read more
USM Gulf Park adjusting to new semester with COVID-19 protocols
