Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulfport, MS

News wrap: Top stories in Gulfport

Posted by 
Gulfport Bulletin
Gulfport Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GULFPORT, MS) What’s going on in Gulfport? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Louisiana / magnoliastatelive.com

Mississippi police arrest man charged with murder of 8-year-old girl in Louisiana

Mississippi police arrest man charged with murder of 8-year-old girl in Louisiana

A man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Louisiana was arrested on murder charges in Mississippi Thursday. Davonta Verret, 23, was arrested on Aug. 26 in Gulfport, Mississippi. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Verret is accused of shooting... Read more

Comments
avatar

Rest In Peace to the little girl and Burn In Hell to the person that took her life away

7 likes

avatar

He should just go to jail. stop wasting time and money with trials. Send them straight to jail!!

2 likes

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Gulfport / wkrg.com

I-10 traffic “like 4th of July” as people move out of Ida’s path

I-10 traffic “like 4th of July” as people move out of Ida’s path

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — Expect traffic to be slow going for much of the day Saturday on I-10 as people move to get out of Ida’s path. Mobile Traffic made a post before 6 am Saturday saying “traffic through South Mississippi looks like 11 AM on 4th of July weekend.” Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Gulfport / an17.com

Genelda O'Bryant Jenkins

Genelda O'Bryant Jenkins

And a longtime resident of Gulfport, MS passed away Sunday evening August 22, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. She was born in Tylertown on June 16, 1940. Genelda enjoyed visiting the casinos along the coast, as well as taking walks on the beach and going to all the different car shows and events. She also enjoyed spending time in Destin with her family to watch the boats pass through the harbor. Genelda liked riding with her husband on their motorcycle and loved hosting big family gatherings at her house. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Gulfport / wlox.com

USM Gulf Park adjusting to new semester with COVID-19 protocols

USM Gulf Park adjusting to new semester with COVID-19 protocols

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible by Thursday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday. It won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible this weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport, MS
111
Followers
210
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulfport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Gulfport, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy