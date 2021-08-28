News wrap: Headlines in Houma
Hurricane landfall now forecast for Houma, then moving over Baton Rouge
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ida tonight. As of 4:00pm, forecasters said maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph. Read more
Authorities offering $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of person responsible for Houma 14-year-old’s death
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of a 14-year-old Houma girl. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of 14-year-old Taysia Folse. Read more
Rotary Club of Houma donates toiletry items for local children’s group homes
The Rotary Club of Houma is continuing its centennial celebration by donating 100 toiletry items to Junior Auxiliary of Houma to be distributed to three local children’s group homes. Throughout the year, Rotary Club of Houma will be supporting the community with donations and acts of service in the multiples... Read more
