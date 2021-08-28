Cancel
Houma, LA

News wrap: Headlines in Houma

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Houma.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Houma area, click here.

Baton Rouge / audacy.com

Hurricane landfall now forecast for Houma, then moving over Baton Rouge

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ida tonight. As of 4:00pm, forecasters said maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph. Read more

Louisiana residents know how to weather a storm. we don't want it, but if it comes our way, we got this!!! watch how we pull together to help our neighbors, and not rob them. Louisiana might have some wanna be's hood rats, but we take them out very quickly!! stay safe during the storm, and if you need help, just ask a neighbor, that's how we are here in Louisiana, not many people 50 miles below new Orleans ever need help, we help each other. one more thing, Trump Forever!!!!!!

Houma / houmatimes.com

Authorities offering $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of person responsible for Houma 14-year-old’s death

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of a 14-year-old Houma girl. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of 14-year-old Taysia Folse. Read more

where is the video system from the youth center this beautiful baby were in if they say she ran away maybe some justice there inside[!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Houma / houmatimes.com

Rotary Club of Houma donates toiletry items for local children’s group homes

The Rotary Club of Houma is continuing its centennial celebration by donating 100 toiletry items to Junior Auxiliary of Houma to be distributed to three local children’s group homes. Throughout the year, Rotary Club of Houma will be supporting the community with donations and acts of service in the multiples... Read more

Houma / atoallinks.com

What are Faith-Based Counseling Services in Houma?

Have you ever gone to counseling and had your counselor work with you one-on-one or in a group setting to talk about your problems and then tie them to biblical teachings? This style of counseling is exemplified by faith-based counseling services in Houma. It appeals to patients who make decisions, understand difficulties, and set priorities based on their beliefs. Read more

Public Safety Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public Health Posted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

