Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff news digest: Top stories today

Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 6 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) The news in Flagstaff never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Flagstaff / azdailysun.com

Northern Arizona Healthcare continues work on proposal for new campus

Northern Arizona Healthcare continues work on proposal for new campus

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) is continuing its proposal for a new campus off Beulah Avenue. Over the past month, it has been holding a number of community meetings as outreach to explain plans before submitting a proposal to the city. NAH’s current priority for the new site is building a... Read more

avatar

Just think of all the residents around there and how happy they'll be to see that new complex there...that was sarcasm. I don't even live there, but feel bad for them. FMC and NAU own this town and the city counsel. I've lived in this town since 1980 and have seen a very quick decline in what made flagstaff the small town that people loved. Not trying to be all Mr. in my days, but this is getting out of hand. Vote these counsel members out and our tool of a mayor, as they are ruining this town and everything it has to offer. The current FMC campus is large enough and still somewhat expandable. NAU is way too overgrown and any further development needs to stop.

1 like

avatar

yuck. this is AWFUL. This small town doesn't need MORE of the conglomerate or corporate entity taking over , FMC could use a good bit of competition, I'm still routing for Banner Health or somewhere else to come in, some friendly competition would be nice for a change. dang. FMC going around just buying out all the small practices and taking over everything . just... barf

Flagstaff / jackcentral.org

Flagstaff City Council discusses current COVID-19 trends

Flagstaff City Council discusses current COVID-19 trends

For the first time during the pandemic Mayor Paul Deasy and the rest of council met in-person Tuesday afternoon to discuss a plethora of agenda items, including the implementation of changes to COVID-19 mitigation requirements in the city as it relates to the city’s Re-Entry Plan. Currently, the city of... Read more

avatar

"community transmission is 224.8 per 100,000"...anyone realize how low that is? That doesn't mean they are sick either, just positive. But hey, get an unproven shot and wear a pointless mask.

2 likes

Flagstaff / jackcentral.org

NAU takes a “mask smart” approach for the fall semester

NAU takes a "mask smart" approach for the fall semester

As NAU approaches its first fully in-person semester since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have wondered what college will look like. Though the guidance surrounding COVID-19 precautions is ever-evolving, students, health experts and university administrators have looked at the mask policies for this semester through differing lenses. Though... Read more

Flagstaff / jackcentral.org

Police Beat Aug. 8 to 22: Phlebotomies galore and a stolen iPad

Police Beat Aug. 8 to 22: Phlebotomies galore and a stolen iPad

At 8:46 a.m., NAUPD reported assisting four nonstudents with opening the Citizens Cemetery gate. At 11:02 p.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a blood draw off campus. NAUPD responded and assistance was provided. Aug. 9. At 3:07 p.m., a staff member at Campus Heights reported the odor of... Read more

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

