Flagstaff news digest: Top stories today

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) The news in Flagstaff never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Northern Arizona Healthcare continues work on proposal for new campus Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) is continuing its proposal for a new campus off Beulah Avenue. Over the past month, it has been holding a number of community meetings as outreach to explain plans before submitting a proposal to the city. NAH’s current priority for the new site is building a... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Flagstaff City Council discusses current COVID-19 trends For the first time during the pandemic Mayor Paul Deasy and the rest of council met in-person Tuesday afternoon to discuss a plethora of agenda items, including the implementation of changes to COVID-19 mitigation requirements in the city as it relates to the city’s Re-Entry Plan. Currently, the city of... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

NAU takes a “mask smart” approach for the fall semester As NAU approaches its first fully in-person semester since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have wondered what college will look like. Though the guidance surrounding COVID-19 precautions is ever-evolving, students, health experts and university administrators have looked at the mask policies for this semester through differing lenses. Though... Read more

TRENDING NOW