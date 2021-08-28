News wrap: Headlines in Bloomington
(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bloomington.
Bloomington resident wins $1M in vaccine lottery
BLOOMINGTON — State health officials announced Friday that one of two winners of a $1 million cash lottery prize resides in Bloomington. A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health said 19 winners were contacted Thursday in the final drawing of the "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery. Read more
Study Shows Wide Disparity In Traffic Stops By Race In Bloomington-Normal
New data show Black drivers and pedestrians in Illinois are close to three times more likely to be stopped by police than whites. The disparity in Bloomington-Normal is even greater — and the gap widened last year, according to a study by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The disparity alarms... Read more
District 87 approves new teacher's contract
BLOOMINGTON — District 87 and the Bloomington Education Association union are moving forward with a new contract after the school board approved the tentative agreement on Wednesday. The new contract updates some education and work experience wording for some positions and has language that more clearly defines uses of planning... Read more
Winslow Not Chosen For Bloomington Chief’s Job
Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow will not be taking a new job in Bloomington. Winslow had been one of the two finalists for the job of police chief there, but Bloomington has announced that it has chosen the other finalist, Illinois State Police Colonel Jamal Simington. It’s the second time... Read more