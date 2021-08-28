Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

News wrap: Headlines in Bloomington

Posted by 
Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 6 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bloomington.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bloomington / pantagraph.com

Bloomington resident wins $1M in vaccine lottery

Bloomington resident wins $1M in vaccine lottery

BLOOMINGTON — State health officials announced Friday that one of two winners of a $1 million cash lottery prize resides in Bloomington. A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health said 19 winners were contacted Thursday in the final drawing of the "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery. Read more

Comments
avatar

That’s not what our tax dollars are for... these vaccines have caused health problems and should be stopped!

1 like 2 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

but figured it's always someone up North what about someone living in Southern Illinois and I mean folks who live South of Springfield

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Normal / wglt.org

Study Shows Wide Disparity In Traffic Stops By Race In Bloomington-Normal

Study Shows Wide Disparity In Traffic Stops By Race In Bloomington-Normal

New data show Black drivers and pedestrians in Illinois are close to three times more likely to be stopped by police than whites. The disparity in Bloomington-Normal is even greater — and the gap widened last year, according to a study by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The disparity alarms... Read more

Comments
avatar

so police check to see who's driving before stop as opposed to seeing how car is being driven before stop. nonsense

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

It’s a known fact that coloreds drive while drunk or on drugs more than anyone else. Look at George Floyd. No mystery here.

2 likes 1 dislike

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bloomington / pantagraph.com

District 87 approves new teacher's contract

District 87 approves new teacher's contract

BLOOMINGTON — District 87 and the Bloomington Education Association union are moving forward with a new contract after the school board approved the tentative agreement on Wednesday. The new contract updates some education and work experience wording for some positions and has language that more clearly defines uses of planning... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bloomington / wnns.com

Winslow Not Chosen For Bloomington Chief’s Job

Winslow Not Chosen For Bloomington Chief’s Job

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow will not be taking a new job in Bloomington. Winslow had been one of the two finalists for the job of police chief there, but Bloomington has announced that it has chosen the other finalist, Illinois State Police Colonel Jamal Simington. It’s the second time... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
88
Followers
201
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy