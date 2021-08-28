News wrap: Top stories in Lima

(LIMA, OH) What’s going on in Lima? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Out-of-season RSV outbreaks, respiratory illnesses reported in Ohio LIMA — Hospitals and doctor’s offices are seeing more children with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses not typically seen during summer months. The unusual out-of-season outbreak is occurring at a time when Ohio hospitals are already busy with patients who delayed care last year and responding to... Read more

A doughnut shortage? Yes … and no LIMA — Signs posted in the bakery sections of a pair of area grocery retailers have alerted customers to a shortage of sweet, fried, cream-filled treats. Doughnuts have been hard to come by this week at Chief Supermarket in Lima and Kohls Market in Ottawa. “We have been having a... Read more

Public encouraged to attend the Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting on August 26th City of Lima officials are encouraging residents to have their voices heard regarding the redistricting of Ohio’s congressional maps. Thursday, the Ohio Redistricting Commission will be at Ohio State Lima to hear from people on how they think the state’s districts should be drawn. The commission was formed by a 2015 ballot initiative to create non-partisan districts which were overwhelmingly passed by the voters. Thursday’s meeting is one of several happening around the state gathering public input. Read more

