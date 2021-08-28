What's up: Leading stories in Newnan

Carl Robert Huffman

Mr. Carl Robert Huffman, 79, of Newnan Georgia, passed away Tuesday August, 25, 2021, at his residence. After several months of declining health, Carl died peacefully with his beloved wife Dorothy and their children by his side. He was born January 22, 1942 in Roanoke Virginia to the late Carl Leonard Huffman and Betty Ruth Wade Huffman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, David Wayne Huffman and brother, Leonard Eugene Huffman. Read more