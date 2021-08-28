What's up: Leading stories in Newnan
(NEWNAN, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Newnan area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Newnan police ask for prayers as one of their own battles COVID-19
NEWNAN, Ga. — The city of Newnan Police Department is asking for the community’s prayers as one of their own continues to fight against COVID-19. Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship said in a Facebook post that Officer Frankie Gutierrez has been fighting the virus for the last three weeks. “This... Read more
What’s amazing is he wears a vest and carries a gun every day of the year to protect himself but won’t take a shot 2x a year to protect himself. He Made a bed he’s gotta sleep in. No remorse or prayers from me.
2 replies
Officer Gutierrez and fellow officers,I am offering up prayers for you personal healing and for your family. I also pray for protection of all officers against Covid and against all harm as you protect our community. We all appreciate your dedication. Thank you for your service.🙏👏👏👏❤️
1 like
Newell was beloved Coweta educator, community activist
Carole Newell, whose teaching career began the same year Coweta County schools were fully integrated, passed away Wednesday at age 72. The daughter of a prominent Black family, Newell grew up in Newnan’s segregated Chalk Level community. Her father, Dan Moten – a World War II veteran – worked for 50 years as a funeral director for Roscoe Jenkins Funeral Home. Read more
Carl Robert Huffman
Mr. Carl Robert Huffman, 79, of Newnan Georgia, passed away Tuesday August, 25, 2021, at his residence. After several months of declining health, Carl died peacefully with his beloved wife Dorothy and their children by his side. He was born January 22, 1942 in Roanoke Virginia to the late Carl Leonard Huffman and Betty Ruth Wade Huffman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, David Wayne Huffman and brother, Leonard Eugene Huffman. Read more
Lady Vikings take command of region
(Fayetteville, Ga) - Ask a softball coach how to win games, you get two answers: timely hitting and a little bit of luck. That is the formula the Northgate Lady Vikings used to take the 2-0 region win over the Starr's Mill Lady Panthers on Monday night. Although North Carolina... Read more