Newnan, GA

What's up: Leading stories in Newnan

Posted by 
Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Newnan area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Newnan / wsbtv.com

Newnan police ask for prayers as one of their own battles COVID-19

NEWNAN, Ga. — The city of Newnan Police Department is asking for the community’s prayers as one of their own continues to fight against COVID-19. Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship said in a Facebook post that Officer Frankie Gutierrez has been fighting the virus for the last three weeks. “This... Read more

avatar

What’s amazing is he wears a vest and carries a gun every day of the year to protect himself but won’t take a shot 2x a year to protect himself. He Made a bed he’s gotta sleep in. No remorse or prayers from me.

avatar

Officer Gutierrez and fellow officers,I am offering up prayers for you personal healing and for your family. I also pray for protection of all officers against Covid and against all harm as you protect our community. We all appreciate your dedication. Thank you for your service.🙏👏👏👏❤️

Newnan / times-herald.com

Newell was beloved Coweta educator, community activist

Carole Newell, whose teaching career began the same year Coweta County schools were fully integrated, passed away Wednesday at age 72. The daughter of a prominent Black family, Newell grew up in Newnan’s segregated Chalk Level community. Her father, Dan Moten – a World War II veteran – worked for 50 years as a funeral director for Roscoe Jenkins Funeral Home. Read more

Newnan / times-herald.com

Carl Robert Huffman

Mr. Carl Robert Huffman, 79, of Newnan Georgia, passed away Tuesday August, 25, 2021, at his residence. After several months of declining health, Carl died peacefully with his beloved wife Dorothy and their children by his side. He was born January 22, 1942 in Roanoke Virginia to the late Carl Leonard Huffman and Betty Ruth Wade Huffman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, David Wayne Huffman and brother, Leonard Eugene Huffman. Read more

Fayetteville / times-herald.com

Lady Vikings take command of region

(Fayetteville, Ga) - Ask a softball coach how to win games, you get two answers: timely hitting and a little bit of luck. That is the formula the Northgate Lady Vikings used to take the 2-0 region win over the Starr's Mill Lady Panthers on Monday night. Although North Carolina... Read more

More
Newnan Bulletin

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan, GA
With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Ga
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

