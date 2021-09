Netflix satisfied Manifest fans when the streamer revived the canceled NBC series for Season 4, something the streamer was able to work out after Lucifer set the example. Deadline reports there were several factors that threatened the acquisition, largely figuring out the international distribution of the series. Netflix typically looks to hold global distribution rights on all seasons of its originals, but Warner Bros. TV had already sold the show's NBC episodes globally market by market. Luckily for fans, Warner Bros. TV and Netflix had a precedent to follow and Manifest should reportedly go down the same path as Lucifer (Netflix saved Lucifer with an additional two-season run after it was canceled by FOX). Manifest will have a series of various openings where it will be available in other countries at different times and under different conditions.