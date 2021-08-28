What's up: Leading stories in Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA) The news in Sioux City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Arrests made after several agencies conduct sex trafficking operation LINCOLN, Neb. — A multi-agency sex trafficking operation makes several arrests Thursday night. Nebraska conducted three sex trafficking operations as part of Operation United Front, a joint venture of 12 Midwest states. Agencies participating included Nebraska State Patrol, Scottsbluff Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux... Read more

Man accused of assaulting security officer at Southern Hills Mall SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is accused of assaulting a mall security officer after he tried stealing items from a store in the Southern Hills Mall. According to court documents, on August 26 around 6:20 p.m., Chadwick Dale, 25, was spotted by a Spirit Halloween employee stealing merchandise and hiding it under his shirt. He then attempted to leave the store without paying. Read more

INTERVIEW: Actress Amanda Gibson's Insight on Parallel Lives and the Joy of Theatre The show Parallel Lives continues this weekend at the Sioux City Community Theatre. One of the stars of the show, Amanda Gibson, tells Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the show and her love of theatre. For more information and tickets check out SCCTheatre.org. By Sheila Brummer • Jul 22,... Read more

