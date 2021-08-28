Cancel
Sioux City, IA

What's up: Leading stories in Sioux City

Sioux City Today
 6 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) The news in Sioux City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lincoln / siouxlandnews.com

Arrests made after several agencies conduct sex trafficking operation

Arrests made after several agencies conduct sex trafficking operation

LINCOLN, Neb. — A multi-agency sex trafficking operation makes several arrests Thursday night. Nebraska conducted three sex trafficking operations as part of Operation United Front, a joint venture of 12 Midwest states. Agencies participating included Nebraska State Patrol, Scottsbluff Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux... Read more

Sioux City / siouxlandproud.com

Man accused of assaulting security officer at Southern Hills Mall

Man accused of assaulting security officer at Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is accused of assaulting a mall security officer after he tried stealing items from a store in the Southern Hills Mall. According to court documents, on August 26 around 6:20 p.m., Chadwick Dale, 25, was spotted by a Spirit Halloween employee stealing merchandise and hiding it under his shirt. He then attempted to leave the store without paying. Read more

Sioux City / kwit.org

INTERVIEW: Actress Amanda Gibson's Insight on Parallel Lives and the Joy of Theatre

INTERVIEW: Actress Amanda Gibson's Insight on Parallel Lives and the Joy of Theatre

The show Parallel Lives continues this weekend at the Sioux City Community Theatre. One of the stars of the show, Amanda Gibson, tells Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the show and her love of theatre. For more information and tickets check out SCCTheatre.org. By Sheila Brummer • Jul 22,... Read more

Sioux City / kwit.org

Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Reflects Back on Last Year and Forward to The New School Year

Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Reflects Back on Last Year and Forward to The New School Year

School is back in session in Siouxland and across the country. Parents and kids are beginning their second year while dealing with the coronavirus. The Sioux City Public School Foundation has endeavored to help students with keeping safe, learning in difficult times, providing band instruments and graduation gear. The foundation has three main pillers to its mission. I talked with the foundation’s Mickey Nelson and Michael Rohlena about those pillars and how they are put into practice in the Sioux City public schools. Read more

avatar

if your child is infected by covid or another deadly virus while in the care of a school care provider, sue the state of iowa immediately. iowa created a law that neglects your children by preventing schools from making reasonable child care safety decisions like masks. this is NOT an issue of freedom, this is an issue if your child's safety while in a care takers hands.

