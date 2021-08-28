Cancel
Jackson, TN

Trending news headlines in Jackson

Jackson Times
Jackson Times
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, TN) The news in Jackson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Jackson / wnbjtv.com

Local transportation service for the elderly receives car donations

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - A volunteer-assisted transportation service for the elderly in Jackson received a big donation today. This morning AARP and Toyota partnered together to donate a few cars to the MyRide West Tennessee in an effort to provide more rides to the elderly in our community. “The day... Read more

Madison County / wnbjtv.com

Madison County Sheriff's Office is taking donations for Waverly flood victims

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is bringing the community together to support our Waverly neighbors in their time of need. The department set up trailers outside the Walmart North Jackson store yesterday and will be stationed there for the remainder of the week accepting donations. A Jackson resident (Steven Papich)... Read more

Jackson / wnbjtv.com

Local entrepreneur set to host 'Soul' event to help business owners learn about grand funding

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many business owners are in need of guidance when it comes to navigating the ever-changing entrepreneurial world. The Soul event is happening this Thursday at 6 p.m. at TheCo and aims to assist business owners through that journey. The Soul event... Read more

Madison County / wnbjtv.com

Key takeaways from the JMCR Health Department weekly COVID briefing

Key takeaways from the JMCR Health Department weekly COVID briefing

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department held another COVID Briefing today via Zoom. During that briefing, local health experts and city leaders spoke about a new resolution encouraging the community to wear masks. The Regional Director at the health department delivering some grim details about COVID... Read more

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

