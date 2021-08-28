Trending news headlines in Jackson

(JACKSON, TN) The news in Jackson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Local transportation service for the elderly receives car donations JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - A volunteer-assisted transportation service for the elderly in Jackson received a big donation today. This morning AARP and Toyota partnered together to donate a few cars to the MyRide West Tennessee in an effort to provide more rides to the elderly in our community. “The day... Read more

Madison County Sheriff's Office is taking donations for Waverly flood victims The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is bringing the community together to support our Waverly neighbors in their time of need. The department set up trailers outside the Walmart North Jackson store yesterday and will be stationed there for the remainder of the week accepting donations. A Jackson resident (Steven Papich)... Read more

Local entrepreneur set to host 'Soul' event to help business owners learn about grand funding JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many business owners are in need of guidance when it comes to navigating the ever-changing entrepreneurial world. The Soul event is happening this Thursday at 6 p.m. at TheCo and aims to assist business owners through that journey. The Soul event... Read more

