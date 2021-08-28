Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, LA

News wrap: Top stories in Monroe

Posted by 
Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Monroe.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Louisiana / wsbradio.com

Naked Louisiana woman sets fire to grocery store, police say

Naked Louisiana woman sets fire to grocery store, police say

WEST MONROE, La. — A Louisiana woman is accused of setting a grocery store on fire while she was naked, causing approximately $1 million in damages, authorities said. Angela Elizabeth Watson, 37, of West Monroe, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of simple arson, one count of simple burglary and three counts of simple criminal damage to property, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Read more

Comments
avatar

that bit look like she comes straight out of a cave. there are beings amongst us that are not human.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

now I can die, content in the knowledge that I've seen & heard it all 🙄

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Louisiana / wgno.com

LIST: Evacuation protocols in place for Southern Louisiana

LIST: Evacuation protocols in place for Southern Louisiana

Listed below are the existing evacuation plans for Southern Louisiana and Mississippi. This page will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Effective immediately, a mandatory evacuation issued for the towns of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, Grand Isle, and Barataria due to Tropical Storm Ida. Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as the storm is expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Monroe / youtube.com

John Rea Realty - 812 Lakeside Dr, Monroe, LA, USA

John Rea Realty - 812 Lakeside Dr, Monroe, LA, USA

Please enjoy this property video created by John Rea Realty Property Site: https://view.paradym.com/v/812-Lakeside-Dr-Monroe-LA-71203/4664041 812 Lakeside Dr, Monroe, LA 71203 $174,800, 3 bed, 2.00 bath, 1,458 SF, MLS# 198782 For more information, please contact: Brian Bendily John Rea Realty 318-381-2077 or brianbendily@gmail.com Search All Listings: https://exploremonroe.com/our-areas/ AGENT SOCIAL -------------------- Website: http://www.365monroe.com Showcase: https://view.paradym.com/s/Brian-Bendily-John-Rea-Realty/248047 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brian.bendily Twitter: https://twitter.com/brianbendily LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianbendily Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/brian318/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4m7JBsKiOzeDs9WCStMjHw COMPANY SOCIAL -------------------- Website: http://www.johnrearealty.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mphelpshomes LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-phelps-94372043/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/business/hub/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0D9felafKacV-OAmwQKJGg/videos Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Monroe / youtube.com

ULM VAPA Master Music Education Promo

ULM VAPA Master Music Education Promo

This video showcases and describes the Master of Music Education and concentrations offered by the University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA). For more information, please visit www.ulm.edu/vapa Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Monroe Dispatch

Monroe Dispatch

Monroe, LA
195
Followers
209
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy