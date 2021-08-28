News wrap: Top stories in Monroe

LIST: Evacuation protocols in place for Southern Louisiana

Listed below are the existing evacuation plans for Southern Louisiana and Mississippi. This page will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Effective immediately, a mandatory evacuation issued for the towns of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, Grand Isle, and Barataria due to Tropical Storm Ida. Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as the storm is expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area. Read more