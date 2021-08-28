News wrap: Top stories in Monroe
Naked Louisiana woman sets fire to grocery store, police say
WEST MONROE, La. — A Louisiana woman is accused of setting a grocery store on fire while she was naked, causing approximately $1 million in damages, authorities said. Angela Elizabeth Watson, 37, of West Monroe, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of simple arson, one count of simple burglary and three counts of simple criminal damage to property, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Read more
that bit look like she comes straight out of a cave. there are beings amongst us that are not human.
now I can die, content in the knowledge that I've seen & heard it all 🙄
LIST: Evacuation protocols in place for Southern Louisiana
Listed below are the existing evacuation plans for Southern Louisiana and Mississippi. This page will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Effective immediately, a mandatory evacuation issued for the towns of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, Grand Isle, and Barataria due to Tropical Storm Ida. Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as the storm is expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area. Read more
