Poughkeepsie news wrap: What’s trending

Teen shot in latest Poughkeepsie violence
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening just before 7 p.m. City 911 received several calls reporting gunfire in the vicinity of the intersection of Cottage and North Clinton Streets. Police responded and found a 17-year-old male victim on the sidewalk in front... Read more
The City of Poughkeepsie has become the wild west. Police officers have their hands tied. Something needs to happen. And that's not inflammatory.
Hey Poughkeepsie Guy Who Flipped Me Off: I Was Right & You’re a Jerk
Yeah, I think you’re kind of a jerk. I mean, I obviously had the right of way, so why did you find it necessary to give me the finger and yell f*** you? What did I do wrong? Let’s review. I was driving north on Route 9G in Poughkeepsie, and... Read more
Too many jerks. One time I was on 9g and driving 5 miles above the speed limit. This guy felt the need to flip me when he’s passing me at 40 miles above the speed limit. I was hoping police car hiding somewhere
Men’s Soccer Opens 2021 Fall Campaign
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – As the fall semester begins at Marist College, the Marist men's soccer program opens its 2021 fall campaign as well, as the Red Foxes prepare to take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks in their season opener on Thursday, August 26th at 7:30 p.m. Following the campaign... Read more
Women’s Soccer Visits Army In Route 9 Rivalry
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist women's soccer program resumes its rivalry with local foe Army West Point in a non-conference duel on Thursday, August 26th at 6 p.m.. Thursday's game airs on ESPN+, beginning at the top of the hour. Live statistics are available courtesy of GoRedFoxes.com. @MaristWSoccer on... Read more