Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 6 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Poughkeepsie.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Poughkeepsie area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Poughkeepsie / midhudsonnews.com

Teen shot in latest Poughkeepsie violence

Teen shot in latest Poughkeepsie violence

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening just before 7 p.m. City 911 received several calls reporting gunfire in the vicinity of the intersection of Cottage and North Clinton Streets. Police responded and found a 17-year-old male victim on the sidewalk in front... Read more

Comments
avatar

The City of Poughkeepsie has become the wild west. Police officers have their hands tied. Something needs to happen. And that's not inflammatory.

4 likes 7 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Poughkeepsie / wpdh.com

Hey Poughkeepsie Guy Who Flipped Me Off: I Was Right & You’re a Jerk

Hey Poughkeepsie Guy Who Flipped Me Off: I Was Right & You’re a Jerk

Yeah, I think you’re kind of a jerk. I mean, I obviously had the right of way, so why did you find it necessary to give me the finger and yell f*** you? What did I do wrong? Let’s review. I was driving north on Route 9G in Poughkeepsie, and... Read more

Comments
avatar

Too many jerks. One time I was on 9g and driving 5 miles above the speed limit. This guy felt the need to flip me when he’s passing me at 40 miles above the speed limit. I was hoping police car hiding somewhere

1 like

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Poughkeepsie / goredfoxes.com

Men’s Soccer Opens 2021 Fall Campaign

Men’s Soccer Opens 2021 Fall Campaign

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – As the fall semester begins at Marist College, the Marist men's soccer program opens its 2021 fall campaign as well, as the Red Foxes prepare to take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks in their season opener on Thursday, August 26th at 7:30 p.m. Following the campaign... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Poughkeepsie / goredfoxes.com

Women’s Soccer Visits Army In Route 9 Rivalry

Women’s Soccer Visits Army In Route 9 Rivalry

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist women's soccer program resumes its rivalry with local foe Army West Point in a non-conference duel on Thursday, August 26th at 6 p.m.. Thursday's game airs on ESPN+, beginning at the top of the hour. Live statistics are available courtesy of GoRedFoxes.com. @MaristWSoccer on... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
63
Followers
212
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy