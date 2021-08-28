What's up: Leading stories in Saint Joseph
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) What’s going on in Saint Joseph? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
10th anniversary of medical chopper crash
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the deadly medical helicopter crash that killed four people near Mosby. Friends, family and coworkers held a small memorial to honor the fallen loved ones. On August 26th, 2011, three medical flight crew members and a patient on NetLife 2-2 died... Read more
St. Joseph man jailed for alleged parole violation
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges following an arrest. On Friday police arrested Michael W. Ashford, 53, St. Joseph, on a State of Missouri warrant for parole violation, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Ashford has previous convictions for aggravated assault and DUI,... Read more
St. Joseph in crosshairs of AG lawsuit against school mask mandates
St. Joseph public schools could become entangled in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General which attempts to prevent the Columbia School District from imposing a mask mandate. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed suit against Columbia schools, seeking a court ruling to prevent the district from requiring masks... Read more
School board member urges no conditions on COVID paid time off
Following a vote this week by the St. Joseph Board of Education, district staff are to be granted 10 extra paid days off to cope with COVID-19 illness, on conditions not everyone agrees with. David Foster, elected earlier this year to a three-year term on the board, spoke Thursday to... Read more
