What's up: Leading stories in Saint Joseph

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) What’s going on in Saint Joseph? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Saint Joseph area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

10th anniversary of medical chopper crash (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the deadly medical helicopter crash that killed four people near Mosby. Friends, family and coworkers held a small memorial to honor the fallen loved ones. On August 26th, 2011, three medical flight crew members and a patient on NetLife 2-2 died... Read more

LATEST NEWS

St. Joseph man jailed for alleged parole violation ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges following an arrest. On Friday police arrested Michael W. Ashford, 53, St. Joseph, on a State of Missouri warrant for parole violation, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Ashford has previous convictions for aggravated assault and DUI,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

St. Joseph in crosshairs of AG lawsuit against school mask mandates St. Joseph public schools could become entangled in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General which attempts to prevent the Columbia School District from imposing a mask mandate. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed suit against Columbia schools, seeking a court ruling to prevent the district from requiring masks... Read more

LOCAL PICK