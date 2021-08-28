Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indio, CA

What's up: Top news in Indio

Posted by 
Indio Voice
Indio Voice
 6 days ago

(INDIO, CA) What’s going on in Indio? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Indio area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Indio / kesq.com

Ave 48 shut down between Arabia & Monroe after multi-vehicle crash

Ave 48 shut down between Arabia & Monroe after multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle collision has shut down Avenue 48 between Arabia Street and Monroe Street. The Indio Police Department announced that both sides of the roadway is shutdown as officers investigate the crash. The closure is expected to last until at least 8 p.m. There are no details on the crash at this time. No word The post Ave 48 shut down between Arabia & Monroe after multi-vehicle crash appeared first on KESQ. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Indio / dailynews.com

Indio resident Hunter Lopez, 22, among Marines killed in Kabul airport attack

Indio resident Hunter Lopez, 22, among Marines killed in Kabul airport attack

An Indio man is among the 13 service members killed in an attack on the Kabul airport Thursday, Aug. 26, as the United States pulls out of Afghanistan after almost 20 years in the country. The death of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, the son of Riverside County deputy sheriff... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Indio / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 81641 Avenue 48 Unit 70, Indio, CA 92201 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 81641 Avenue 48 Unit 70, Indio, CA 92201 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://81641Avenue48Unit70.C21.com 81641 Avenue 48 Unit 70 Indio, CA 92201 MLS 219066391 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Amazing 3BD, 2BA in Desert Grove 55+ Community. Built in 1989, you own the land with only $235 for HOA per month. Property has a brand new air conditioner along with $6,000 spent on ducts and proper installation for the hot months. Detached 2 car garage, huge back & side yards with low maintenance landscaping and custom masonry, Alumiwood patio cover off main living area, wood laminate flooring, granite counters, new refrigerator and split floor-plan. A perfect home or rental in a prime location. Home comes partially furnished including bedroom set, stainless steel refrigerator and washer/dryer. Unit 70 is move in ready! This is a gem of a property and wont last long on the market. See it as soon as possible. Contact Agent: Cristian Palacios Coachella Valley Realty Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Indio / 1009theeagle.com

Crystal Gayle With Short Hair? It Almost Happened

Crystal Gayle With Short Hair? It Almost Happened

Crystal Gayle performs during day two of the 2014 Stagecoach Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on Saturday, April 26, 2014 in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Crystal Gayle is in this Friday’s edition of People. She shared that over the years she thought about cutting her long... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Indio Voice

Indio Voice

Indio, CA
91
Followers
205
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy