What's up: Top news in Indio

Ave 48 shut down between Arabia & Monroe after multi-vehicle crash A multi-vehicle collision has shut down Avenue 48 between Arabia Street and Monroe Street. The Indio Police Department announced that both sides of the roadway is shutdown as officers investigate the crash. The closure is expected to last until at least 8 p.m. There are no details on the crash at this time. No word The post Ave 48 shut down between Arabia & Monroe after multi-vehicle crash appeared first on KESQ. Read more

Indio resident Hunter Lopez, 22, among Marines killed in Kabul airport attack An Indio man is among the 13 service members killed in an attack on the Kabul airport Thursday, Aug. 26, as the United States pulls out of Afghanistan after almost 20 years in the country. The death of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, the son of Riverside County deputy sheriff... Read more

Home For Sale: 81641 Avenue 48 Unit 70, Indio, CA 92201 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://81641Avenue48Unit70.C21.com 81641 Avenue 48 Unit 70 Indio, CA 92201 MLS 219066391 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Amazing 3BD, 2BA in Desert Grove 55+ Community. Built in 1989, you own the land with only $235 for HOA per month. Property has a brand new air conditioner along with $6,000 spent on ducts and proper installation for the hot months. Detached 2 car garage, huge back & side yards with low maintenance landscaping and custom masonry, Alumiwood patio cover off main living area, wood laminate flooring, granite counters, new refrigerator and split floor-plan. A perfect home or rental in a prime location. Home comes partially furnished including bedroom set, stainless steel refrigerator and washer/dryer. Unit 70 is move in ready! This is a gem of a property and wont last long on the market. See it as soon as possible. Contact Agent: Cristian Palacios Coachella Valley Realty Read more

