Morgantown, WV

What's up: Top news in Morgantown

Posted by 
Morgantown Updates
 6 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) What’s going on in Morgantown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Monongalia County / wboy.com

UPDATE: Mon County Sheriff’s Department confirms I-79 closure due to truck carrying Moderna vaccine

UPDATE (8/272021 2:30 p.m.):. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I-79 closed down due to a tractor-trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines crashing into a barrier. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the vaccines were “to be sent as aid to a foreign” country; however, the driver “lost control on the interstate, struck a concrete barrier and wend down over the embankment” before rolling the vehicle on its side. Read more

Morgantown / voiceofmotown.com

Move the Big 12 Championship Game to Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Barnett’s terrific article “It’s time for the Big 12 to be the Big 12″ touched on several important ideas for the Big 12 Conference moving forward. To begin, Barnett suggested that the Big 12 should go out and replace Texas and Oklahoma with BYU, Boise... Read more

Comments
avatar

WOW. That would really be something. We would make great hosts. There is one thing North Central WV can do and coming together to make a good impression is one. I heard the out of state visitors in the WVU golf tournament at Pete Dye were impressed.

West Virginia / wvnews.com

Morgantown (West Virginia) Fire Department responds to multiple calls Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday saw the Morgantown Fire Department respond to numerous incidents. Morgantown firefighters responded to a garbage truck that had rolled over at approximately 8:14 a.m. on Grafton Road. The driver of the truck was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The accident caused significant... Read more

Cumberland / youtube.com

2022 Honda RUCKUS Cumberland, Oakland, MD, Pittsburgh, Altoona, PA, Morgantown, WV H904330

GRAY New 2022 Honda RUCKUS available in Cumberland, Maryland at Timbrook Honda Powerhouse of Cumberland. Servicing the Oakland, MD, Pittsburgh, Altoona, PA, Morgantown, WV area. Used: https://www.timbrookhonda.com/search/inventory/usage/Used?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube New: https://www.timbrookhonda.com/search/inventory/usage/New?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2022 Honda RUCKUS XX - Stock#: H904330 - VIN#: JH2AF5813NK904330 http://www.timbrookhonda.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 301-783-1900 Timbrook Honda Powerhouse of Cumberland 10385 Mount Savage Rd NW Cumberland MD 21502 bEngine Type:/b Single-cylinder four-stroke/br bDisplacement:/b 49cc/br bBore and Stroke:/b 37.8mm x 44mm/br bCooling:/b Liquid/br bCompression Ratio:/b 11.9:1/br bFuel System:/b 18mm CV carburetor with automatic choke/br bIgnition:/b CD/br bTransmission:/b Automatic V-Matic belt drive/br bFront Suspension:/b Twin-downtube fork; 1.9 in. of travel/br bFront Brakes:/b Drum/br bFront Tire:/b 120/90-10/br bRear Suspension:/b Single shock; 2.6 in. of travel/br bRear Brakes:/b Drum/br bRear Tire:/b 130/90-10/br bDry Weight:/b Curb Weight: 194 lb./br bSeat Height:/b 28.9 in./br bWheelbase:/b 49.8 in./br bFuel Capacity:/b 1.3 gal./br bColors:/b Midnight Blue/Tan Gray White/Pearl Blue/br Read more

ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

