What's up: Top news in Morgantown

(MORGANTOWN, WV) What’s going on in Morgantown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

UPDATE: Mon County Sheriff’s Department confirms I-79 closure due to truck carrying Moderna vaccine UPDATE (8/272021 2:30 p.m.):. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I-79 closed down due to a tractor-trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines crashing into a barrier. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the vaccines were “to be sent as aid to a foreign” country; however, the driver “lost control on the interstate, struck a concrete barrier and wend down over the embankment” before rolling the vehicle on its side. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Move the Big 12 Championship Game to Morgantown Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Barnett’s terrific article “It’s time for the Big 12 to be the Big 12″ touched on several important ideas for the Big 12 Conference moving forward. To begin, Barnett suggested that the Big 12 should go out and replace Texas and Oklahoma with BYU, Boise... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Morgantown (West Virginia) Fire Department responds to multiple calls Tuesday MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday saw the Morgantown Fire Department respond to numerous incidents. Morgantown firefighters responded to a garbage truck that had rolled over at approximately 8:14 a.m. on Grafton Road. The driver of the truck was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The accident caused significant... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE