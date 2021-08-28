Decatur news digest: Top stories today
Police: Man sexual assaulted multiple minors in Macon Co.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in Macon County has been arrested. In sworn affidavits, police said 29-year-old George L. Clark involved two children in sexual acts. The documents said these crimes happened in periods seven to 10 years ago, and one of the victims was under 10 years old. The other victim is now an adult. Read more
1 dead, 2 injured in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police were called to the 1000 block of East Wood Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. We're told it was there that officers found a 35-year-old man dead. Two other victims showed up at a local hospital. They... Read more
American Dreamer STEM Academy closing through Labor Day due to COVID
August 25, 2021 – Decatur Public Schools is closing American Dreamer STEM Academy, starting Thursday, August 26, 2021, through Labor Day, due to the number of students identified as close contacts to COVID cases. American Dreamer students will learn virtually from home while the school is closed. Students will be... Read more
Decatur Public Library postpones Labor Day Book Sale
DECATUR — The Labor Day Book Sale hosted by the Decatur Friends of the Library has been postponed. The event was scheduled for Labor Day weekend at the Decatur Civic Center, but due to continued COVID health concerns, organizers have decided to move the event to a later date. The... Read more
