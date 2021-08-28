Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Decatur news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 6 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Decatur area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Decatur area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Decatur / wandtv.com

Police: Man sexual assaulted multiple minors in Macon Co.

Police: Man sexual assaulted multiple minors in Macon Co.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in Macon County has been arrested. In sworn affidavits, police said 29-year-old George L. Clark involved two children in sexual acts. The documents said these crimes happened in periods seven to 10 years ago, and one of the victims was under 10 years old. The other victim is now an adult. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Decatur / foxillinois.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Decatur shooting

1 dead, 2 injured in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police were called to the 1000 block of East Wood Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. We're told it was there that officers found a 35-year-old man dead. Two other victims showed up at a local hospital. They... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Decatur / nowdecatur.com

American Dreamer STEM Academy closing through Labor Day due to COVID

American Dreamer STEM Academy closing through Labor Day due to COVID

August 25, 2021 – Decatur Public Schools is closing American Dreamer STEM Academy, starting Thursday, August 26, 2021, through Labor Day, due to the number of students identified as close contacts to COVID cases. American Dreamer students will learn virtually from home while the school is closed. Students will be... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Decatur / herald-review.com

Decatur Public Library postpones Labor Day Book Sale

Decatur Public Library postpones Labor Day Book Sale

DECATUR — The Labor Day Book Sale hosted by the Decatur Friends of the Library has been postponed. The event was scheduled for Labor Day weekend at the Decatur Civic Center, but due to continued COVID health concerns, organizers have decided to move the event to a later date. The... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Decatur Today

Decatur Today

Decatur, IL
145
Followers
206
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy