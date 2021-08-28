Decatur news digest: Top stories today

Police: Man sexual assaulted multiple minors in Macon Co.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children in Macon County has been arrested. In sworn affidavits, police said 29-year-old George L. Clark involved two children in sexual acts. The documents said these crimes happened in periods seven to 10 years ago, and one of the victims was under 10 years old. The other victim is now an adult. Read more