Fort Smith, AR

Top stories trending in Fort Smith

Posted by 
Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 6 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Here are today’s top stories from the Fort Smith area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Smith area, click here.

Fort Smith / talkbusiness.net

Downtown Fort Smith building to be renovated into a residence

Downtown Fort Smith building to be renovated into a residence

Gary and Dusty Duke have bought the building at 1115 Garrison Ave. and plan to renovate the historic structure on the east end of the avenue into a residence. The building, once Lee’s Seed Store, sold for $300,000, according to the Sebastian County Assessor’s Office. The Dukes bought the building... Read more

Comments
avatar

it's always nice to see a little more renovation going on in Downtown FORT Smith. especially in a historic building.!!

2 likes

avatar

Hope whoever buys it doesn't mind homeless people being around their house all the time.

Fort Smith / nwahomepage.com

Fort Smith may pass sewer costs on to residents

Fort Smith may pass sewer costs on to residents

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is halfway to a deadline set by the Environmental Protection Agency to make repairs to its water systems, and there is concern the costs of those repairs will be passed on to its citizens. Back in 2015, the EPA and... Read more

Comments
avatar

Was there any doubt we always get stuck with the bills instead of trying to find another source

Fort Smith / youtube.com

Fort Smith Schools offering free meals to students

Fort Smith Schools offering free meals to students

This whole school year Fort Smith Schools will be able to provide free meals for students of all ages, in-class and virtual. https://www.5newsonline.com/article/news/local/fort-smith-schools-offering-free-meals-to-students/527-f9335ab2-1244-4e32-87e5-5340e8afe435 Read more

Fort Smith / talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 15% through July report

Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 15% through July report

Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue had another strong month with revenue 9% higher than this time last year. The city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax brought $1.79 million to the city’s coffers in July, 9.77% higher than the $1.63 million in July 2020, according the city’s July’s sales tax report. Read more

Comments / 0

 

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

