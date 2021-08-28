Top stories trending in Fort Smith
Downtown Fort Smith building to be renovated into a residence
Gary and Dusty Duke have bought the building at 1115 Garrison Ave. and plan to renovate the historic structure on the east end of the avenue into a residence. The building, once Lee’s Seed Store, sold for $300,000, according to the Sebastian County Assessor’s Office. The Dukes bought the building... Read more
Fort Smith may pass sewer costs on to residents
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is halfway to a deadline set by the Environmental Protection Agency to make repairs to its water systems, and there is concern the costs of those repairs will be passed on to its citizens. Back in 2015, the EPA and... Read more
Fort Smith Schools offering free meals to students
This whole school year Fort Smith Schools will be able to provide free meals for students of all ages, in-class and virtual. https://www.5newsonline.com/article/news/local/fort-smith-schools-offering-free-meals-to-students/527-f9335ab2-1244-4e32-87e5-5340e8afe435 Read more
Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 15% through July report
Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue had another strong month with revenue 9% higher than this time last year. The city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax brought $1.79 million to the city’s coffers in July, 9.77% higher than the $1.63 million in July 2020, according the city’s July’s sales tax report. Read more