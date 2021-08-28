Mansfield news digest: Top stories today

(MANSFIELD, OH) The news in Mansfield never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Mansfield Sr. erupts for 34 points in 2nd quarter to dismiss Marion Harding MANSFIELD -- John Davis has been working the statistics for Mansfield Senior football over the past 15 or so years. In all that time, he's never seen a second quarter like the Tygers put together on Friday night. Senior High erupted for 34 points in the second period to trigger... Read more

New Cyber Warfare Wing Coming to Ohio The US Air Force has chosen a town nicknamed "Danger City" to be the location for the Air National Guard's first Cyber Warfare Wing. Mansfield has around 50,000 inhabitants and is situated in the northeastern part of Ohio, midway between Columbus and Cleveland. According to local beer-maker, the Phoenix Brewing Company, the town earned its ominous nickname in the 1970s when businesses fled the downtown area for premises in a suburban shopping mall. Read more

Mansfield Air Guard base selected for national cyber warfare mission WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base has been selected as the location for the Air Force’s new Cyber Warfare Mission, according to announcements by Gov. Mike DeWine and Sen. Sherrod Brown. "The Cyber Warfare Wing (CWW) will put Mansfield in the middle of the military’s cutting... Read more

