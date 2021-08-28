Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 6 days ago

(MANSFIELD, OH) The news in Mansfield never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mansfield area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mansfield / richlandsource.com

Mansfield Sr. erupts for 34 points in 2nd quarter to dismiss Marion Harding

Mansfield Sr. erupts for 34 points in 2nd quarter to dismiss Marion Harding

MANSFIELD -- John Davis has been working the statistics for Mansfield Senior football over the past 15 or so years. In all that time, he's never seen a second quarter like the Tygers put together on Friday night. Senior High erupted for 34 points in the second period to trigger... Read more

Comments
avatar

A a former player man it feels good see the team up on it.way to go guys keep up the good work we will be there next week...one Luv.. Alonzo Gilmore#2..class of 91 R.I.P Jamal Hawking#17

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Ohio / infosecurity-magazine.com

New Cyber Warfare Wing Coming to Ohio

New Cyber Warfare Wing Coming to Ohio

The US Air Force has chosen a town nicknamed "Danger City" to be the location for the Air National Guard's first Cyber Warfare Wing. Mansfield has around 50,000 inhabitants and is situated in the northeastern part of Ohio, midway between Columbus and Cleveland. According to local beer-maker, the Phoenix Brewing Company, the town earned its ominous nickname in the 1970s when businesses fled the downtown area for premises in a suburban shopping mall. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Mansfield / portclintonnewsherald.com

Mansfield Air Guard base selected for national cyber warfare mission

Mansfield Air Guard base selected for national cyber warfare mission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base has been selected as the location for the Air Force’s new Cyber Warfare Mission, according to announcements by Gov. Mike DeWine and Sen. Sherrod Brown. "The Cyber Warfare Wing (CWW) will put Mansfield in the middle of the military’s cutting... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mansfield / 1812blockhouse.com

179th Selected As Home To New Cyber Warfare Mission

179th Selected As Home To New Cyber Warfare Mission

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine applauded the U.S. Air Force’s announcement that the Mansfield Air National Guard Base, home of the 179th Airlift Wing, has been selected as the preferred site for the Air National Guard’s first Cyber Warfare Wing. “I spoke directly with the Secretary of the Air... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mansfield Times

Mansfield Times

Mansfield, OH
132
Followers
206
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy