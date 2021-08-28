Cancel
Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 6 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) What’s going on in Hagerstown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Hagerstown / heraldmailmedia.com

Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired from car Wednesday afternoon

A Baltimore man is accused of attempted murder and other crimes. Hagerstown police say he was one of three people in a vehicle seen shooting at another car Wednesday afternoon in the city's south side. Derrick Palmer Allen Jr., 32, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault,... Read more

Hagerstown / heraldmailmedia.com

'Self-proclaimed brother' of fatal stabbing victim faces 43 years in prison following verdict

A 32-year-old man was found guilty Friday afternoon in Washington County Circuit Court of second-degree murder and three other charges in the 2018 stabbing death of his roommate inside a duplex on George Street. Brandon Alexander Lewis was also found guilty of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and openly carrying a... Read more

Hagerstown / youtube.com

Residential for sale in Hagerstown, MD - 1020 Bramly Drive

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/FSEDKP/1020-Bramly-Drive-Hagerstown-MD-MDWA2001846 THIS PROPERTY IS ELIGIBLE UNDER THE FREDDIE MAC FIRST LOOK INITIATIVE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14TH. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Rancher on corner lot. New carpet, Vinyl Flooring and paint. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 full and 1 half Square Feet: 1380 Price: $159,900 MLS ID: MDWA2001846 For more information about this property, please contact Randall Wagner at 301-790-1700 or randallwagner@machomes.com. You can also text 7044232 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 03:09:32 pm Read more

Hagerstown / journal-news.net

North Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. -- North Hagerstown is ready to jump back into the game after the COVID-19 season was cut so short for the Hubs, and the Hubs will do so with a few returning players that should make in impact. Back is senior quarterback Marc Buckley Jr., and he'll be... Read more

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

