Trending local news in Charleston

Thirty-five counties in West Virginia now in red on alert map
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Red, the most severe color on the alert map, is starting to sweep over West Virginia with 35 counties now in that color – nine more than the previous map. Red counties on the map posted Friday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources... Read more
I know i can't believe my son's school is still open. We are in red thank God no cases in his school yet, and i noticed that map looks more red ever since people are getting vaccinated.
this map was non existent for the last 3 months. now since school os in day 3 we now have covid everywhere. yea ok whatever
Governor Justice condemns death threats to local health departments
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that several local health departments have reported that they are receiving death threats over mask mandates in schools. “This is an absolute shame,” Gov. Justice said. “Surely to God above, we’ll stop threatening the very men and women who’ve worked so hard to save our lives.” Read more
What happened to our rights to our own bodies you are allowed to kill a baby that isn’t born but where are rights to protect you from the jab
West Virginia Junior College presents $25,000 to CAMC Foundation
Charleston, W.Va. — West Virginia Junior College representatives presented a check for $25,000 to the Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation on Monday to help fund the healthcare system’s new Center for Learning and Research. Once completed, the center will allow CAMC to expand its catalogue of academic offerings and provide... Read more
Chuck Landon: Spotlight finally finds Capital's Mark Mason
Mark Mason never sought the spotlight. Not as a standout football and basketball player at now-defunct Charleston High School. Not as a seek-and-destroy defensive end at Marshall University. And not as an assistant coach at Capital High School for 20 years. I have known and written about Mason for 30-some... Read more