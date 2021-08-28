What's up: Top news in Grand Junction
Four D51 schools experiencing Covid outbreaks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - D51 is currently seeing Covid outbreaks in four different schools. The schools affected are Fruita Monument High school, Grand Mesa Middle School, Monument Ridge Elementary School, and Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary. An outbreak is classified as five students who are testing positive for the virus.... Read more
Some of you people are really ignorant. I will let you figure out who you are, if you can that is. I was going to say, if you don't care about your children at least care about the others. But if you don't care about your own, how can you care about others. If it's in four Schools it's just a matter of time before it gets to all Schools, again. Something has to be done before this happens.
Colorado River rehydrates with 500 million gallon water donation
MESA COUNTY, Colo. – This summer’s drought has taken its toll on the water flow conditions of the Colorado River. One 15-mile reach just east of Grand Junction has been in critical condition, causing concern for the entire river’s future. “The 15-mile reach is really a warning signal or a... Read more
