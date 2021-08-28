Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

What's up: Top news in Grand Junction

Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 6 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) The news in Grand Junction never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Grand Junction / nbc11news.com

Four D51 schools experiencing Covid outbreaks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - D51 is currently seeing Covid outbreaks in four different schools. The schools affected are Fruita Monument High school, Grand Mesa Middle School, Monument Ridge Elementary School, and Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary. An outbreak is classified as five students who are testing positive for the virus.... Read more

Some of you people are really ignorant. I will let you figure out who you are, if you can that is. I was going to say, if you don't care about your children at least care about the others. But if you don't care about your own, how can you care about others. If it's in four Schools it's just a matter of time before it gets to all Schools, again. Something has to be done before this happens.

Colorado / westernslopenow.com

Colorado River rehydrates with 500 million gallon water donation

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – This summer’s drought has taken its toll on the water flow conditions of the Colorado River. One 15-mile reach just east of Grand Junction has been in critical condition, causing concern for the entire river’s future. “The 15-mile reach is really a warning signal or a... Read more

Grand Junction / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 632 1/2 Pioneer Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://63212PioneerRoad.C21.com 632 1/2 Pioneer Road Grand Junction, CO 81504 MLS 20214423 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 It's here! Your dream home with your "white picket fence"! And it's ready for your rocking chair or swing on your front covered porch. Great Layout with Split Bedroom Design and Separate Office off of the Kitchen. Get ready for those year-round barbecues on your backyard red-brick covered patio. Home boasts really nice features. Separate Laundry Room, Pantry in Kitchen, Nice wide hallways. Huge Living Room with light-up shelf to display your knick-knacks. So many special features and in a very nice neighborhood. This one's a gem....but.... Seller has a lot of "stuff" in the home. He will have everything inside and out of home removed in the next couple of weeks or in time for closing. And oh yes, Did I mention an 8x12 storage shed with electricity inside! Contact Agent: Lori Curtis CapRock Real Estate Read more

Grand Junction / 95rockfm.com

Don’t Wait for Next Car Show to See These Grand Junction Classics

Don’t Wait for Next Car Show to See These Grand Junction Classics

Are you in the mood to check out a few incredible classic automobiles? When is the next car show planning to roll through Grand Junction? It doesn't matter. You can check out a couple of magnificent cars anytime with these photos. A number of car dealerships in Western Colorado enjoy... Read more

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

