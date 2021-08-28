Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merced, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Merced

Posted by 
Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 6 days ago

(MERCED, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Merced.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Merced area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Merced / yourcentralvalley.com

CHP K9 sniffs out $300K and enough Fentanyl to kill 1M people

CHP K9 sniffs out $300K and enough Fentanyl to kill 1M people

MERCED, Calif. – (KGPE) – One CHP K9 is having a very busy two weeks, sniffing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and enough Fentanyl to kill one million people. “So he really has been busy buy you know, Beny, has been pretty active since we got him in 2018,” said CHP Merced’s Erik Zuniga. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Merced / abc30.com

CHP Merced's star K9 discovers enough fentanyl to kill 1 million people

CHP Merced's star K9 discovers enough fentanyl to kill 1 million people

WELL DONE, BENY! The CHP K9 officer made a major drug bust in the North Valley that authorities say saved countless lives. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Merced / gvwire.com

Beny, the CHP Crime Dog, Sniffs Out $300K Cache in Merced

Beny, the CHP Crime Dog, Sniffs Out $300K Cache in Merced

If Beny, a CHP Merced K9 officer, could keep even one-tenth of the money he helps find, he’d be one wealthy dog. On Tuesday, during a vehicle stop of a 2020 Chrysler van for tailgating, Beny detected the odor of drugs and alerted his handler, the CHP said. While searching... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Merced / merced.ca.us

Health Officials Confirm First Pediatric Death Related to COVID-19 in Merced County

Health Officials Confirm First Pediatric Death Related to COVID-19 in Merced County

The Merced County Department of Public Health (Department) has confirmed the first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Merced County – an infant with underlying medical conditions. “While each life lost as a result of this virus is tragic, the loss of a child is felt across our entire community,”... Read more

Comments / 0

Merced News Beat

Merced News Beat

Merced, CA
176
Followers
201
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy