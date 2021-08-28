What's up: Leading stories in Merced
CHP K9 sniffs out $300K and enough Fentanyl to kill 1M people
MERCED, Calif. – (KGPE) – One CHP K9 is having a very busy two weeks, sniffing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and enough Fentanyl to kill one million people. “So he really has been busy buy you know, Beny, has been pretty active since we got him in 2018,” said CHP Merced’s Erik Zuniga. Read more
Health Officials Confirm First Pediatric Death Related to COVID-19 in Merced County
The Merced County Department of Public Health (Department) has confirmed the first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Merced County – an infant with underlying medical conditions. “While each life lost as a result of this virus is tragic, the loss of a child is felt across our entire community,”... Read more
