Top Scranton news stories

End of season fun at Knoebels
Families are heading out to Knoebels for one of the last summer weekends at the Amusement Resort. Read more
City of Scranton issues new COVID-related recommendations
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new recommendations for the City of Scranton as COVID cases rise. According to a release from Mayor Paige Cognetti, there are five recommendations:. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor places. Mask-wearing is encouraged in outdoor public spaces where social... Read more
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 8.25.21 (5AM)
Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the heat and humidity for our Wednesday!. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 8.25.21 (5AM) Residents are Encouraged to Report Property Damage. Digitally Helping Treat Opioid Misuse. Family Travels from Hawaii for Little League. Restaurant Staffing Issues. Steroid Distribution. Little MVPs. Attempted Robbery Sentencing. La Festa... Read more
David J. Maroni
David J. Maroni, 44, of Duryea, passed Sunday night at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Louis E. and Mary S. Christiano Maroni. Educated in Riverside High School, he was employed as a forklift operator for the Home Depot warehouse/distribution center. He... Read more