Scranton, PA

Top Scranton news stories

Posted by 
Scranton News Alert
 6 days ago

(SCRANTON, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Scranton.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Scranton / wnep.com

End of season fun at Knoebels

Families are heading out to Knoebels for one of the last summer weekends at the Amusement Resort. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Scranton / pahomepage.com

City of Scranton issues new COVID-related recommendations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new recommendations for the City of Scranton as COVID cases rise. According to a release from Mayor Paige Cognetti, there are five recommendations:. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor places. Mask-wearing is encouraged in outdoor public spaces where social... Read more

Comments
avatar

covid 19 is not deadly it's just like every other flu. you politicians are making it seem worse than it is. there is a %99.997 of survivability when you get covid 19. they are just making a vaxx so they can microchip everyone. they want to program your N track where you are at all times. it's apart of their agenda to gain control of the USA

2 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Scranton / pahomepage.com

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 8.25.21 (5AM)

Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the heat and humidity for our Wednesday!. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 8.25.21 (5AM) Residents are Encouraged to Report Property Damage. Digitally Helping Treat Opioid Misuse. Family Travels from Hawaii for Little League. Restaurant Staffing Issues. Steroid Distribution. Little MVPs. Attempted Robbery Sentencing. La Festa... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Scranton / thetimes-tribune.com

David J. Maroni

David J. Maroni, 44, of Duryea, passed Sunday night at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Louis E. and Mary S. Christiano Maroni. Educated in Riverside High School, he was employed as a forklift operator for the Home Depot warehouse/distribution center. He... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

