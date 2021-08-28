News wrap: Top stories in Bowling Green

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) The news in Bowling Green never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Bowling Green area scheduled to receive refugees from Afghanistan BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The International Center of Kentucky, located in Bowling Green, has been notified that up to 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be arriving over the next few months, possibly starting as soon as next week, along with an additional 100 scheduled for Owensboro, according to a press release from the International Center. Read more

COVID shuts down Bowling Green REAL ID office BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily closed for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed COVID-19 case involving staff, according to a Tweet from that office. Customers with appointments will be rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC facility. For information check... Read more

