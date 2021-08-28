News wrap: Top stories in Bowling Green
Bowling Green area scheduled to receive refugees from Afghanistan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The International Center of Kentucky, located in Bowling Green, has been notified that up to 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be arriving over the next few months, possibly starting as soon as next week, along with an additional 100 scheduled for Owensboro, according to a press release from the International Center. Read more
I say move them in the same neighborhood as the people who voted or agreed for them to move into the area. Same neighborhood and same schools as those families.
More COVID, what are we supposed to do with this people? Where they’ll live, work, guess we have to provide for them the rest of their life. WTF!
COVID shuts down Bowling Green REAL ID office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily closed for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed COVID-19 case involving staff, according to a Tweet from that office. Customers with appointments will be rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC facility. For information check... Read more
Kathleen Phyllis Frazee-Roth
Bowling Green - Kathleen Phyllis Frazee-Roth, 93, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Friday, August 20, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Bangor, Maine native was a daughter of the late Roland Nickerson and Lillian Atherton Nickerson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Nickerson; her husband of 50 years, Martin Innis Frazee; and her second husband, Ken Roth. Read more