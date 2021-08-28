Cancel
Bowling Green, KY

News wrap: Top stories in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Digest
Bowling Green Digest
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) The news in Bowling Green never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Bowling Green / wnky.com

Bowling Green area scheduled to receive refugees from Afghanistan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The International Center of Kentucky, located in Bowling Green, has been notified that up to 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be arriving over the next few months, possibly starting as soon as next week, along with an additional 100 scheduled for Owensboro, according to a press release from the International Center. Read more

Comments
avatar

I say move them in the same neighborhood as the people who voted or agreed for them to move into the area. Same neighborhood and same schools as those families.

6 likes 1 dislike

avatar

More COVID, what are we supposed to do with this people? Where they’ll live, work, guess we have to provide for them the rest of their life. WTF!

5 likes

Bowling Green / wnky.com

COVID shuts down Bowling Green REAL ID office

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily closed for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed COVID-19 case involving staff, according to a Tweet from that office. Customers with appointments will be rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC facility. For information check... Read more

Bowling Green / youtube.com

2021 Toyota Camry vs Nissan Altima | Toyota of Bowling Green KY

The 2021 Toyota Camry is safer, smarter and stronger than the 2021 Nissan Altima. Equipped with Standard Toyota Safety Sense and Smart Technology like Entune, Apple Carplay, Android Auto Capability and wireless smartphone charging. The Camry offers cutting edge technology and better safety features than the Altima. Plus the Camry produces over 300 horsepower, you won't find this Altima. If you're looking for reliable midsize sedan the choice is clear. Test drive 2021 Toyota Camry, today! Read more

Bowling Green / bgdailynews.com

Kathleen Phyllis Frazee-Roth

Bowling Green - Kathleen Phyllis Frazee-Roth, 93, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Friday, August 20, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Bangor, Maine native was a daughter of the late Roland Nickerson and Lillian Atherton Nickerson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Nickerson; her husband of 50 years, Martin Innis Frazee; and her second husband, Ken Roth. Read more

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green, KY
ABOUT

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

